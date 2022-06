A felon who shot and wounded a man during a dispute at a Riverside motel was convicted Monday of firearm assault and other charges. After less than two days of deliberations, a Riverside jury found 53-year-old Rodney Mitchell Meredith of Los Angeles guilty of the gun assault count, as well as one count each of being a felon in possession of a loaded gun and possession of controlled substances. However, jurors acquitted him of sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO