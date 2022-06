Hey there! I’m Bella! I’m a big, loving girl who is excited to find her forever home. I can be a bit shy at first, but once I get to know you I promise to be your BFF forever! I love to play with toys and think treats are the best thing to exist. If you are looking for a big lap warmer, you should come and meet me.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO