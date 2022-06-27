ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA's Brittany Griner appears briefly in Russian court

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZbHm_0gNFehkQ00

June 27 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared briefly during a closed-door preliminary hearing with a new appearance set for July 1 but no other movement in her case since being initially detained on Feb. 17.

Griner, an Olympic gold medal-winning basketball player and WNBA champion, appeared in the Russian court in suburban Moscow in handcuffs and left without comment. ABC News said her Russian attorney declined to comment as well.

Russian authorities took Griner into custody at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Russia on Feb. 17, just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after she was accused of carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia.

The U.S. State Department has since ruled that Griner is being "wrongfully detained," a designation that allows it to advocate more forcefully on her behalf.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner told ABC's Good Morning America in May that she wants President Joe Biden to directly intervene.

"I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power," Cherelle Griner said. "She's a political pawn. So, if they're holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it."

Griner had been playing professionally in Russia at the time of her arrest. The State Department said last month it is continuing its efforts on Griner's behalf and other Americans detained in Russia.

"What we've said and will continue to say from here is that we have no other priority than the safety and security of the United States citizens who are overseas, and we continue to insist that the government of Russia allow for consistent and timely consular access to all U.S. citizens -- U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pretrial detention -- in compliance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and bilateral consular convention with the United States," Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson with the State Department, said in May about Griner and other Americans detained by Russia.

"Our requests for access are consistently delayed or denied, and we will continue to press for fair and transparent treatment for all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia."

Comments / 6

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
rollingout.com

Brittney Griner going to trial on Friday, faces many years in prison (video)

The trial of Russia versus Brittney Griner is set to begin on Friday, July 1, 2022, her lawyer explained. A shackled Griner, 31, was paraded through a detention facility en route to her preliminary hearing in Khimki Court near Moscow. There, Griner and her legal camp learned that she will also be detained for the duration of the trial and at least for the next six months.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
Distractify

Why Was Brittney Griner in Russia? Detained WNBA Star Is Finally Getting Her Day in Court

Basketball player Brittney Griner is 6 feet 9 inches tall, but that's not the only thing that makes her a breakout star of the WNBA. According to her WNBA player profile, Brittney has spent nine years as a professional basketball player with the Phoenix Mercury where she has broken numerous records. She was picked up from Baylor University where she played all four years. In fact, Brittney has been playing basketball for most of her life until recently.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Government Of Russia#Russian#Abc News#The U S State Department#The State Department#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
NBC Sports

Brittney Griner appears in Russian court, trial date set

MOSCOW (AP) — More than four months after Brittney Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport for alleged cannabis possession, a Russian court has set the start date of her criminal trial for July 1. Griner was also ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
386K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy