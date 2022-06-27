Prince Harry Wants Queen Elizabeth To Issue A Public Apology Following The Treatment He Received At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry allegedly wants Queen Elizabeth to apologize to him and Meghan Markle publicly.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Reuters

Globe claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet gotten over the treatment they received back in the United Kingdom. The couple made an appearance during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee but were booed by the crowd.

Now, a source is claiming that Prince Harry wants the queen to apologize to him and his wife publicly because they didn’t deserve the treatment that they got.