ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry Wants Queen Elizabeth To Issue A Public Apology Following The Treatment He Received At Platinum Jubilee

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 3 days ago

Prince Harry allegedly wants Queen Elizabeth to apologize to him and Meghan Markle publicly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaOl3_0gNFeYkl00
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen ElizabethReuters

Globe claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet gotten over the treatment they received back in the United Kingdom. The couple made an appearance during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee but were booed by the crowd.

Now, a source is claiming that Prince Harry wants the queen to apologize to him and his wife publicly because they didn’t deserve the treatment that they got.

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 52

blueeyedgirl
3d ago

Excuse me but you two went on public TV and talked openly about your family. Therefore, your family really didn’t speak to you because they didn’t want anything they said to be repeated. You are the ones who need to apologize!!

Reply(2)
79
DH
3d ago

The Queen owes them nothing. lf anything, they need to apologize to her. Even then, l wouldn't trust them not to reveal RF issues. Megan has taught Harry to play the victim. She is Harry's greatest mistake.

Reply
47
Stella Taylor Mash
3d ago

you DONT DESERVE A PUBLIC APOLOGIZE YOU AND MEGAN HAVE TREATED YOUR FAMILY AWFUL YOU NEVER HAD ANY RESPECT FOR THEIR FEELING WHEN YOU AND TOLD SOME LYES ON O.W. SHOW WHEN YOU BOTH SUPPOSLY TOLD ALL THAT WAS SUPPOSE TO BE THE TRUTH BUT FROM WHAT I HAVE HEARD YOU TOLD SOME LIES . I HOPE QUEEN ELIZABETH II DONT APOLOGIZE TO YOU YOU AND MEGAN BOTH SHOULD APOLOGIZE TO QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Reply
39
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussexes Warned About Being 'Totally Cut Off' But Fate Depends On Their Behavior, Royal Expert Duncan Larcombe Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept a low profile while in the U.K. They only made two appearances in the four-day festivities of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. What the experts are looking forward to is how they will behave months after their reunion with the royal family because it will either make or break their bond with the royals.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Public Apology#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Meeting with Prince Charles Had “No Real Breakthrough,” Expert Says

After the Service of Thanksgiving honoring Her Majesty on June 3—part of the four-day Platinum Jubilee festivities—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted leaving Prince Charles and Camilla’s London home, Clarence House. Many royal followers hoped that the meeting would produce a step forward in the recently rocky relationship between the Prince of Wales and the Sussexes—but it seems the opposite occurred.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince Andrew Is 'Fuming' Over Prince Charles & Prince William's Decision To Not Let Him Back Into The Spotlight

Now that Prince Andrew has settled his lawsuit with Virginia Roberts, he is looking forward to getting back into the spotlight — but Prince Charles and Prince William are doing everything in their power to not let that happen. “Andrew is desperate to rebuild his life and wants his titles back,” a source told The Sun. "But he is fuming with Charles and William for stopping his plans. He doesn’t want to talk to them. Battle lines have been drawn and this has put a cloud over Balmoral in the summer.”According to the outlet, Andrew pulled out of going to...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

136K+
Followers
10K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy