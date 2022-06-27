ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former Boston Celtics player provides insight into beef between Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlPdd_0gNFeUDr00

The Boston Celtics returned to glory with a core that included Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo, who played instrumental roles in the team’s 2018 championship run. However, a feud between Allen and Rondo persisted throughout the glory years and seemingly resulted in a boxing match.

It’s no secret that Allen didn’t leave Boston on the best terms. When he bolted to join the Miami Heat before the 2012 season, it caused lasting damage to his relationships with many of his teammates. However, the dynamic between Allen and Rondo always seemed to be in flux.

During their final years together in a Celtics uniform, the tension between the backcourt mates increased over time. The downfall seemingly began with Allen encouraging Boston to trade its point guard, a crucial domino that created more hostility and led to the teammates being told to fight in the ring.

Related: See where Boston Celtics land in latest NBA power rankings

During an insightful interview on “The Old Man & The Three” , former Celtics’ big man Kendrick Perkins said he and his teammates had Allen and Rondo address their issues in a fight.

When things started to go south, in my opinion, the first incident was Ray pushing so hard to trade Rondo for (Chris Paul). Then it got back to Rondo, and I think right there we started having a little friction,” Perkins said. “We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef, we got to the practice facility, we brought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out, because we just didn’t want to have the tension no more.”

Former Boston Celtics’ center Kendrick Perkins on the Rajon Rondo vs Ray Allen beef

Ultimately, the boxing match didn’t make a huge difference. Allen left the Celtics a short time later and his decision to join Miami turned Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce against him.

Related: Utah Jazz could target Boston Celtics’ Brad Stevens

Fortunately, the Celtics’ icons are in a much better place now and have started communicating with Allen once again. Meanwhile, Boston’s NBA fans are left to just think back to the glory days of a franchise that has just one championship since 1987.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulroq_0gNFeUDr00
Also Read:
Longest championship droughts in NFL, NBA and top major sports

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Kyrie Irving
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Are Not Happy After Russell Westbrook Exercises $47.1M Player Option: "He Literally Destroys Us Before The Season Begin"

The biggest non-surprise in basketball has taken place as Russell Westbrook finally has been confirmed to be picking up his $47.1 million player option to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season. This makes Russ the second-highest earner from their playing contract in the league behind Stephen Curry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Scotty Pippen Jr. throws some shade at his dad

In response to everybody who thinks that Scottie Pippen is old and bitter these days, his son would probably say … that you are exactly right. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the Hall of Fame forward, threw some shade at his dad on Tuesday. Scotty, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked if he had recently played one-on-one with his father. The younger Pippen replied that it had been at least a couple of years because his dad stopped playing with him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Boston Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Showed The Ultimate Sign Of Respect By Inviting Kevin Durant To The Golden State Warriors: "Steph Opened The Door To His Home For Kevin, And Kevin Came In."

Over the last few weeks, Draymond Green has been extremely vocal about all sorts of things. Be it about shutting up his critics or addressing his time with former teammates. Green has been tackling all sorts of points during his free time. Since Green is the face of the new media, fans also love hearing Green's opinions about various things.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Heat Blockbuster Trade Rumors

Buckle up, NBA fanatics. The latest trade rumor is about as wild as it gets. There's a rumor floating around this Monday that the Miami Heat have "significant interest" in acquiring Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. This isn't Pat Riley's first rodeo. Almost 10 years...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Draymond Green Has Blunt Comment About Al Horford

It looks like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green doesn't have a very high opinion of the team that he just helped beat to win his fourth NBA title. In a recent interview, Green was asked to compare the experience of facing the Boston Celtics to his previous NBA Finals runs against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green made it clear that there was no comparison between the Cavs and Celtics because the Celtics didn't have LeBron.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Eddy Curry Opens Up On Signing A $14 Million Contract As An 18-Year-Old: "I Wasn't Really Thinking About The Money, Because As A Kid You Really Just Want Some Dope Shoes And Some Dope Clothes And I Had That."

NBA players now rarely come into the league very young considering that they can no longer be drafted out of high school but there was a time when 18-year-olds were coming into the league and making a lot of money at a very young age. LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are prime examples of players who never went to college and made their way directly to the league.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dallas Mavericks Front Office Upset With Members Of The New York Knicks For Attending Playoff Games During Recruitment Of Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is inching closer to becoming a New York Knick by the day as it looks like the 2018 second-round draft pick will be signing with New York instead of re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have tried to retain Brunson, but the superstar recruitment that the Knicks have done for Brunson is something Dallas can't better.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy