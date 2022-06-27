ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘Women of the Movement’ and ‘Maid’ Among 2022 Humanitas Prizes Nominees

By Tyler Coates
 3 days ago
Humanitas has announced the nominees for the 46th annual Humanitas Prizes , which celebrates the craft of screenwriting. Across nine juried categories, which include both television and film, 45 writers are nominated for their work.

Among the nominees are Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson (comedy teleplay) and Academy Award-winning CODA writer-director Sian Heder (drama feature film). Adam McKay, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up , also received a nom for comedy feature film, along with Everything Everywhere All At Once scribes and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

“The Humanitas Prizes were created to recognize writers whose work explores the beauty and complexity of the human experience and the 2022 nominees do just that,” said Humanitas executive director Michelle Franke in a statement. “Ranging in scope, style, and perspective, these stories underscore our bonds, our history and responsibility to each other in the present as well as possibilities for the future. Especially during challenging times, writers dedicate themselves to the stories that connect and entertain us.”

The Humanitas Prizes event, which will take place at an in-person awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sept. 9, raises critical funds to support program and events initiatives, including the New Voices Fellowship and College Screenwriting Awards, which support underrepresented film and television writers through the early stages of their careers. The emerging writers selected for the 2022 New Voices fellowship, David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award and Carol Mendelsohn college drama award will also be celebrated at the Humanitas Prizes event.

The full list of nominees follows.

CHILDREN’S TELEPLAY
El Deafo , written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb
Karma’s World : “Hair Comes Trouble,” written by Kellie R. Griffin and Halcyon Person
Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love , written by Alex Galatis
The Babysitters Club : “Claudia and the Sad Goodbye,” written by Sascha Rothchild

COMEDY FEATURE FILM
Don’t Look Up , written by Adam McKay
Everything Everywhere All at Once , written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Queen Bees , written by Donald Martin
Tick, Tick…Boom! , written by Steven Levenson

COMEDY TELEPLAY
Abbott Elementary : “Pilot,” written by Quinta Brunson
Black-ish : “If a Black Man Cries in the Woods,” written by Robb Chavis
Somebody Somewhere : “BFD,” written by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen
The Conners : “Triggered,” written by Lecy Goranson

DOCUMENTARY
End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock , Shannon Kring
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches , Julia Marchesi
In the Same Breath , Nanfu Wang
Through Our Eyes : “Shelter,” Smriti Mundhra

DRAMA FEATURE FILM
A Hero , written by Asghar Farhadi
CODA , written by Sian Heder
Nine Days , written by Edson Oda
The Starling , written by Matt Harris

DRAMA TELEPLAY
Chicago P.D. : “Burnside,” written by Ike Smith
Pachinko : “Chapter One,” written by Soo Hugh
Queen Sugar : “May 27, 2020,” written by Anthony Sparks
Swagger : “Radicals,” written by Reggie Rock Bythewood & George Dohrmann
This is Us : “The Challenger,” written by Dan Fogelman

FAMILY FEATURE FILM
8-Bit Christmas , written by Kevin Jakubowski
Cinderella , written by Kay Cannon
Encanto , written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush
Spin , written by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan

LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Love Life : “Mia Hines,” written by Rachelle Williams-BenAry & Sam Boyd
Maid : “Snaps,” written by Molly Smith Metzler
Three Months , written by Jared Frieder
Women of the Movement : “Mother and Son,” written by Marissa Jo Cerar

SHORT FILM
Far From the Tree , written by Natalie Nourigat
Girls Are Strong Here , written by Scott Burkhardt
Leap , written by Margaret Nagle
Nona , written by Louis Gonzales

