ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump’s Tech Merger in Jeopardy as Grand Juries Subpoena SPAC Partner

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8X53_0gNFeRZg00

Donald Trump ’s nascent media and technology company may need to start looking for other financing options, as federal investigations into its merger partner threaten to delay or kill the deal.

On Monday morning, Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that had agreed to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, disclosed that on June 16 and 24 it had received grand jury subpoenas.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The subpoenas “and the underlying investigations by the Department of Justice and the SEC, can be expected to delay effectiveness of the Registration Statement, which could materially delay, materially impede, or prevent the consummation of the Business Combination,” DWAC wrote in the filing.

In other words, with the clock ticking on completing the merger (the deal has a deadline of completion by Sept. 8 2022, though it can be extended to March 8, 2023), the investigations threaten to hamper, and potentially kill, the merger. DWAC is holding more than $1.2 billion that is earmarked for Trump’s media and tech business. If the deal falls apart, Trump’s startup would need to look for alternative sources of financing.

The DOJ and SEC investigations are tied to DWAC’s merger process, due diligence and financial relationships between DWAC board members and certain outside entities, among other matters.

In a statement Monday, Trump’s company said that “we encourage—and will cooperate with—oversight that supports the SEC’s important mission of protecting retail investors.”

Trump Media & Technology Group currently has one product in the market: Truth Social, a Twitter-like app that it markets has being a “free expression” alternative to Twitter. Trump himself uses the app exclusively, as contractually mandated , and remains the major draw. The company has not released any usage figures.

The company is also in the process of building out a streaming service that will include “cancelled” shows, podcasts, news and “shows that embrace the Second Amendment.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Supreme Court: Biden Properly Ended Trump-Era Asylum Policy

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the decision and was joined by fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh as well as the court’s three liberal justices — Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.More from The Hollywood ReporterLate Night Hosts Take on Cassidy Hutchinson's Trump and Capitol Riot Testimony: "Who the Hell Let Him Out of His Car Seat?"Former...
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

Former Aide: Trump Was Told Protesters Had Weapons on Jan. 6

Cassidy Hutchinson, a key aide in Donald Trump’s White House, told the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday that Trump was informed that the supporters he addressed that morning had weapons but he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the Capitol. Trump demanded to accompany them, she said, and at one point he aggressively grabbed the steering wheel in the presidential limousine after he was told by security officials that it wasn’t safe. Hutchinson, who was an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said she was told that by...
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin “OK” After Video Shows Her Being Pushed, Falling on Ground During L.A. Protest

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin is “OK,” a rep for the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter after video emerged this weekend showing Sweetin being pushed and falling to the ground during a protest in Los Angeles. In the video, posted to social media by freelance photojournalist Mike Ade, Sweetin is shown close to a group of police officers. One of them appears to push her and she then appears to trip and fall onto the street. She quickly gets up and collects herself before the protesters chant “no justice, no peace.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJudge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Pwc#The Department Of Justice#Sec#The Business Combination#Dwac#Doj
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Meadow Walker Shares Her Experience With Abortion While Condemning the “Absolutely Heartbreaking” Reversal of Roe v. Wade

Meadow Walker has shared her own abortion story while denouncing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to her Instagram to mark June 24 as “a huge setback in history” that has led to “a profound injustice to women across the United States.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen's 'F-- You' to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury'The Janes' Directors on "Unimaginable Anger" of Doc's Underground Abortion Activists as Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. WadePresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Agree Settlement Ahead of Second Trial

A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. Jury selection had been set to begin Monday in the trial over Chyna’s allegations that her former fiance Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their tumultuous breakup, but according to court documents, the parties informed the judge that they had agreed to a settlement.More from The Hollywood ReporterKardashians Talk Edit Room Notes, That Cucumber-Cutting Moment in Hulu Series'Kardashians' EP on Why the Show's Shorter Turnaround Proved "Really Difficult To Do"Kim Kardashian, Kris...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Clarifies He Was “De-escalating” the Situation Not “Comforting” Will Smith After Oscars Slap

While speaking with Gayle King for a Tribeca Festival chat in New York City on Monday, Tyler Perry clarified something when the topic of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars came up. During the wide-ranging conversation, the prolific producer was asked if Will Smith would keep his namesake soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios, as the 12 stages are named after someone Perry admires. The question sparked a notable hesitancy to discuss the now-infamous moment.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Body Parts': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Subject': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Penelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Cash’s Former Home, Listed for $1.8M, Includes Original Turntable

Back in 1961, Johnny Cash and his then-wife Vivian built a home tucked into the hills in Ventura County, California, overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs. The ranch-style 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was built to the singer’s specifications and included everything from a wall-mounted turntable to custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room. Now, the double-gabled house, which is set on nearly six acres not far from the Ojai Valley, has come to market for $1.795 million, listed by its current owner (who purchased the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to The Wall Street Journal). Many of Cash’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Croons Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Win Rare Box Office Dance-Off With $31M

Elvis has danced ahead of Top Gun: Maverick to officially win the weekend box office race and top the domestic chart in its debut. In a rare box office tie, Sunday studio estimates had Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley — and Top Gun: Maverick each earning $30.5 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100M'Top Gun: Maverick' Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom CruiseRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley Family But final weekend numbers tallied on Monday...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Who Lost Money on Real Estate in a Booming Market

As the Los Angeles housing market has gone up and up, some high-rolling real estate players are selling their mega-mansions — surprisingly — at a loss. Trevor Noah recently sold his Bel Air mansion for $26.4 million, more than $1 million less than he paid for it in 2020. Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley sold a Pacific Palisades home for $6.5 million, $1.2 million less than they paid for it in 2018. Earlier this year, Sandra Bullock sold a condo in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers in an off-market deal to Joker director Todd Phillips. According to Dirt.com, she paid $5.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “You Better Hope They Don’t Come for You Next”

Whoopi Goldberg is among those calling out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for saying the court “should reconsider” past rulings that secured access to contraceptives and marriage equality. In his concurring opinion in the court’s Friday ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, Thomas said the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” cases that made contraception, same-gender relationships and same-gender marriages, respectively, legal across the U.S.More from The Hollywood ReporterKamala Harris Emerges as Top Abortion Voice, Warns of More Fallout: "I Definitely Believe This Is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Denver

A first look at the 2022 election in Colorado: Where Bennet and Polis stand

Data: GSG; Chart: Axios VisualsTop-of-the-ticket Democrats in Colorado are starting the 2022 general election season with a sizable advantage. But ominous signs suggest Republicans could make gains come November. State of play: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet leads his Republican opponent Joe O'Dea, a first-time candidate who won the GOP primary Tuesday, by 12 points, 49% to 37%, according to an early June poll conducted by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic firm. Another 14% remain undecided.The gap is narrower among unaffiliated voters, but swing counties appear to favor Bennet, the poll finds.In the governor's race, Democratic incumbent Jared Polis holds a...
COLORADO STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Margaret Keane, Painter and Subject of Tim Burton’s ‘Big Eyes,’ Dies at 94

Margaret Keane, who went to court to prove that her popular paintings of children with large, sad eyes were indeed hers and not her husband’s, a tale that was told in the Tim Burton film Big Eyes, has died. She was 94. Keane died Sunday of heart failure at her home in Napa, California, her daughter, Jane Swigert, told The New York Times.More from The Hollywood ReporterGregory Jein, 'Star Trek' Model Maker and Two-Time Oscar Nominee, Dies at 76Mary Mara, Actress in 'ER' and 'Law & Order', Dies at 61Vicky Eguia, Amazon Studios PR Executive, Dies at 48 Amy Adams portrayed Margaret...
NAPA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy