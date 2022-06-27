ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island review: Ekin-Su and Davide, please get back together – we need the drama

By Nicole Vassell
Rule #103 of Love Island : for every five-star episode, like last week’s Fight Night 2022 Bonanza , you’ll get at least two 60-minute duds for your trouble. It’s simply the way! Sadly, last night’s effort was more along the lines of the latter. But, fear not – judging by a teaser of Gemma shouting at Ekin-Su and Dami at the end of this ep, an upswing is on the horizon.

Now, on with Sunday night’s offering. We start on the morning after the latest recoupling . While some pairs were back to the same sleeping arrangements, like Gemma and Luca after a brief Danica-enforced break, a few of the Islanders spent the night with someone new. Indiyah is beaming after her first night next to Dami . “Now I understand why Tasha’s beauty salon is always open,” she says to the girls during their morning briefing – “beauty salon”, of course, being code-speak for “night-time hand action”. Things weren’t as loved up over in Ekin-Su and Charlie’s bed, however; she reveals that instead of cuddles and pillow talk, her new partner put his ear plugs in before they both passed out. To her delight, he brings her an oat milk latte later that morning, ahead of their joint workout session. Still, their relationship looks as if it’s heading in more of a platonic direction; deep down, Charlie is focused on Tasha.

Speaking of which: Tasha’s not feeling 100 per cent today, as she’s still disappointed with some of the boys for their reactions during Andrew’s recoupling speech. While Andrew was declaring his feelings for her, Dami and Luca exchanged looks and shook their heads, seemingly in disapproval of their friend’s affections. (Tasha had committed the cardinal sin of speaking to, and accepting a date from Charlie, you see. What was she thinking?! It’s not as if she’s on a TV show intended to create this exact scenario, or anything...) So Tasha decides to confront them. After some admonishment, Dami says sorry and gives Tasha a hug. Luca is less apologetic, but the scene ends with the gang all friends again.

Another troubled connection involves new couple Jay and Paige. Getting on Paige’s good side is proving to be an uphill battle: Paige still wants Jacques, and, to be fair to her, she and Jay have never really spoken before. Still, Jay persists, explaining: “She was the only one I had that ‘what if?’ about.” (Well, “what if” you’d invited her on a date when you first walked in, instead of ignoring her for a week, Jay?!) Perhaps things are different on the Island, but from our perspective at home, Jay’s burning desire for Paige seems quite random. Again, looks like all roads are leading towards Platonicville for these two.

By the time the evening rolls around, not much more is new for our villa friends. Dami and Indiyah head off on their first date, and it’s all very sweet. Dami is charming and tells Indiyah she looks beautiful, while Indiyah says that she can already see a future with him. (Keep it up, guys – £50,000 could be yours in just a few weeks!) Back in the villa, Ekin-Su pulls Davide for a chat – but not that kind of chat. She’s simply trying to talk with her ex-partner on a friendly level. Despite these apparently pure intentions, there just might be something more bubbling under the surface. He tries to play it cool, but Davide comes to life mostly when talking to or about Ekin-Su. I, for one, am praying for a Turkish-Italian adventure – they’re both drama magnets and quote machines. Imagine what chaos they could cause together again?

Finally, Jacques and Paige leave their respective beds for a midnight chat. Jacques tells her that he actually cares that she’s giving Jay a small chance, and that he’s never cared about anyone he’s dated before. (Never mind the fact that his real-world ex, Gemma, is asleep next door.) This warms Paige’s heart, and she tells Jacques he has nothing to worry about – she’s all in with him, not Jay, effectively putting the final nail in the coffin of Jay’s hopes. Fingers crossed there’s no reason to doubt Jacques’ words, but things could possibly change once the threat of another man passes. Keep that heart guarded until you’re safely past Casa Amor , Paige!

