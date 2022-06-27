Express Employment Professionals Hiring a Number of Key Positions Throughout Chester County
The Specialized Recruiting Group, a division of Express Employment Professionals, is hiring a number of key positions for locations across Chester County.
Join an energetic community of candidates and get connected to thriving businesses across the region.
Sign up for Job Genius, an instructional video series, to learn insights on the job market, how to get and stay employed, and helpful resources that provide tips on today’s job market.
Here are some positions that are currently available:
- Accounting Associate, Logistics Organization (direct hire)
- CAD Technician, High Tech Manufacturing
- Recruiter, Express Employment Professionals
- Sales Support with Salesforce Experience, Sales Organization
- Accounts Receivable Coordinator, Manufacturing
Why work with a recruiter?
- No cost to candidates to have a recruiter on your team
- Gain access to conversations with decision-makers who are not in your network
- Get your resume out of the online application system and into the hands of hiring managers
- Receive specific job and interviewing coaching — your success is their success
Next steps
If you are open to working with a professional recruiter, Express Employment Professionals would love the opportunity to partner with you. Please call 494-327-3110 or e-mail Kelly Clarke directly at kelly.clarke@expresspros.com.
