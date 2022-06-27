Photo Gallery: SOAR kids enjoy fish camp

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Cleveland City Council met on Monday covering several items of business. City Manager Joe Fivas reported that the 17th and 20th Street sidewalk projects are nearing completion, and each will have a ribbon cutting sometime after July 11th. The Mosby Park project is moving quickly, and it is expected that the new playground will be completed by the end of summer. Also, there will be traffic impacts around the Mouse Creek Road and Paul Huff Parkway intersection starting in July as new masts for traffic lights are being installed. Additional turn lanes will also be installed moving into the fall as the project continues. The Fiscal Year 2023 budget was passed. It was also noted that the city offices will be closed on Monday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO