Colonie EMS wins American Heart Association award

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Colonie EMS has received the American Heart Association’s “Mission: Lifeline” EMS Gold Plus achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of a heart attack. Each year, over 250,000 people experience the attack, known as an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

STEMI heart attacks are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart, that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible by either mechanically opening the blocked vessel or using clot-busting medication.

“Mission: Lifeline” is the American Heart Association’s national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks- starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport, and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS, and health care system.

“The health care professionals who interact with a patient even before he or she enters the hospital or emergency room play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said James G. Jollis, M.D., volunteer chair for the GWTG-CAD Systems of Care Advisory Work Group and professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. “Since they are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.”

The “Mission: Lifeline” achievement award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based practices as outlined by the American Heart Association.

“Colonie EMS is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said EMS Chief Paul Sugrue. “The extremely dedicated and hardworking EMS Department EMTs and Paramedics achieved greater than 75% compliance in five achievement measures and four additional reporting measures related to heart attack, stroke, and cardiac arrest care. The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

