Fundraising for North Dakota abortion clinic move tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. -- The only abortion clinic in North Dakota is moving across the border to Minnesota.Most abortions will soon become illegal in North Dakota after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.That's why the clinic in Fargo is headed to the Moorhead area. The clinic has been planning this move since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion last month. Red River Women's Clinic is now kicking things into high gear, raising a lot of money so they complete this move in time, before abortions become illegal in North Dakota one month from Tuesday....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO