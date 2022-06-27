ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fundraising for North Dakota abortion clinic move tops $500K

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fundraising campaign to help North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in less than three days. The Red River Women’s...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

 

KFYR-TV

History of abortion access in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s action from Attorney General Drew Wrigley will make abortion illegal in North Dakota for the first time since Roe v. Wade was decided nearly 50 years ago. But in that time, the state has seen other challenges to abortion access. Pro-choice and pro-life...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota's only abortion clinic preps move to Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. -- The only abortion clinic in North Dakota is moving across the border to Minnesota.Most abortions will soon become illegal in North Dakota after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.That's why the clinic in Fargo is headed to the Moorhead area. The clinic has been planning this move since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion last month. Red River Women's Clinic is now kicking things into high gear, raising a lot of money so they complete this move in time, before abortions become illegal in North Dakota one month from Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota AG clears farmland purchase tied to Bill Gates

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has found the sale of a couple of thousand acres of prime farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates complies with a Depression-era law meant to protect family farms because the land is being leased back to farmers. Wrigley had inquired into the land […]
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Space Development Agency Ground Operations Ribbon Cutting at GFAFB

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s congressional delegation makes a stop in Grand Forks for a ribbon cutting at Grand Forks Air Force Base. It is where the Space Development Agency’s first Ground Operations and Integration Center will be located. The center will operate and control...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Increase in pets being relinquished to shelters in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With inflation increasing the cost of owning a pet, animal shelters and rescues in North Dakota are seeing a jump in pets being given up or abandoned. Central Dakota Humane Society is just one of the agencies reporting a higher number of pets to care for this summer.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Veterans groups rip outhouse plans for North Dakota cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of veterans organizations is upset over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the national cemetery that borders North Dakota and Minnesota. The group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the outdoor bathroom set to be built next […]
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

North Dakota AG rules Fargo abortion clinic must close

North Dakota’s ban on abortion goes into effect on July 28th. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified last week’s Supreme Court ruling in a letter to the North Dakota Legislative Council this morning (Tuesday). The state had a trigger mechanism in place regulating abortion if the High Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week gives each state the right on whether to allow abortions.
FARGO, ND
sayanythingblog.com

North Dakota might not have an abortion ban without the Democratic-NPL

MINOT, N.D. — When a draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked earlier this year, the North Dakota Democratic-NPL was swift to condemn it. And they were positively hyperbolic about it. In an emailed statement, the party called it a “vile” and “damning”...
MINOT, ND
kvrr.com

North Dakota will spend $26 million to build charging stations

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota will use nearly $26 million in federal funding over the next several years to build a network of charging stations for electric vehicles around the state. North Dakota Department of Transportation officials say the first phase of the plan is to build chargers no...
POLITICS
US 103.3

The World’s Oldest Event Is Held In North Dakota, This Is It

Have your plans been set, if not this 4th of July tradition is one to attend! Mandan, North Dakota is home to the World's Oldest Rodeo as the Mandan Rodeo Days celebrates its 143rd anniversary. A legendary event, the Mandan Rodeo dates back to first as a baseball game and pony races in 1879, with the first documented bronc riding competition held in 1882.
MANDAN, ND
kvrr.com

Great Plains Food Bank fears shortages amidst inflation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With eggs, chicken and ground beef prices rising due to inflation, Great Plains Food Bank is starting to feel its effects. Operators say food prices increased about 12 percent in the last year and they expect prices to remain at a high level. The food...
FARGO, ND
KX News

First case of West Nile reported in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus disease in the state this season. The individual lives in Richland county in the southeast corner of the state and was not hospitalized. “This is the time of year when West Nile Virus activity increases, […]
BISMARCK, ND
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This Tiny South Dakota Town Named ‘Safest’ in Entire State

The Mount Rushmore State (by and large) is a pretty safe state. However, some cities and towns have a much lower crime rate than others. As it turns out, the safest town in all of South Dakota is just an hour away from the state's largest city, Sioux Falls. And you may never even heard of the town that takes the top spot.
KNOX News Radio

ND lawmakers look into $1.8 million cost overrun

North Dakota lawmakers are investigating a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the attorney general’s office under the late Wayne Stenehjem. Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday told the Legislature’s Budget Section that he learned in March of the problem that predates his tenure. Wrigley took office in February when he was appointed to fill the remaining months of Stenehjem, the longtime office holder who died in January from cardiac arrest.
POLITICS
wdayradionow.com

The fight with city ends for ex-Fargo cop; Ulta settles Fargo service dog lawsuit & Sandy’s Donuts to close temporarily.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. A former police officer's long running fight with the city of Fargo has officially come to an end. Suing over a service dog. How the cosmetics retailer Ulta has reached a settlement with a Fargo customer. Bad news for doughnut lovers. Why Sandy's Donuts is temporarily closing.
FARGO, ND

