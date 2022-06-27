Dozens of cars, trucks, more available at upcoming Detroit police abandoned vehicle auctions

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking three suspects for the destruction of property at Detroit’s Shinola Hotel. Police say three suspects knocked over nine granite tables, causing about $5,000 worth of damage. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on June 28, at about 6:10 a.m., outside the San Morello restaurant at the Shinola Hotel located in the 1400 block of Woodward. Police say three suspects knocked over nine granite tables, causing about $5,000 worth of damage. If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO