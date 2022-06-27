ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Microsoft Office and 12 Excel Courses for Less Than $80

By Entrepreneur Store
 3 days ago

Microsoft Excel is one of the world's most ubiquitous programs, trusted in virtually every single industry. If there is any skill that's a prerequisite for just about any job, it's Excel .

While the vast majority of us have at least a little experience in Excel, there's a good chance you don't know nearly how much Excel can do . As an entrepreneur looking to save time and maximize productivity, for instance, you need to know about VBA, Excel's automation engine that can save you hours on tedious, manual data entry and management jobs.

If you want to learn Excel, you'll actually need the program, and you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office and learn how VBA works for one price in The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License.

This bundle is headlined by a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows. The new Office includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — absolutely everything an entrepreneur needs to run a business. With the new ribbon-based user interface, you can easily access all of your features, tools, and customizations across the suite in a single place, making it easier than ever to handle all of your work in a single place.

Plus, of course, you'll also take your Excel skills to the next level with 12 courses on VBA. These courses are offered by Daniel Strong (4.5/5-star instructor rating), a self-taught VBA expert who has amassed a following on YouTube for his Excel education videos. Now, he shares the granular specifics of how to use VBA in a wide range of applications in this extensive bundle.

Get Microsoft Excel and learn how to use it most effectively. Get The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License for just $79 today.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

