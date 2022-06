MECOSTA COUNTY — Farmers are not just dealing with the effects of a dry spell. Rising gas prices are burning a hole in their pockets. As of Thursday, June 30, regular gas was hovering between $4.75 and $4.85 in Big Rapids. Diesel is closer to $5.89 and $5.99. Fertilizer also jumped this year. These make up some of a farmer’s input costs, and to reach a bottom line, some have to raise their prices.

