DEARBORN, Mich. – Two children were injured after a car hit them and fled the scene on Sunday in Dearborn. Home surveillance cameras caught a white Pontiac Grand Prix speeding down Ross Street in Dearborn. According to police, the vehicle struck two children attempting to cross the street. Officials say that the driver of the Grand Prix got out of his vehicle to move the children from the middle of the road before driving off.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO