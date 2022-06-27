ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Where to get COVID vaccine appointments for kids under 5

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLyEz_0gNFc3n900

(NEXSTAR) – Parents who have waited patiently to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 are now able to do so after vaccines for kids under 5 were authorized last weekend.

“The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old,” President Joe Biden said at the White House Tuesday.

Man shot after fight in Oklahoma City

While anyone aged six months and up is now eligible for vaccines, the administration is cautioning that it expects the pace of shots for the youngest kids to be slower than older ones, as parents are more likely to rely on their children’s pediatricians to administer them.

While the doctor’s office may be the first place many parents think of when trying to schedule an appointment, a number of retailers are also administering the shots – however many pharmacies require children to be at least 3 years old.

Timeline: Epic Charter Schools’ years of alleged wrongdoing

Parents and caregivers can choose between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines while making an appointment for the estimated 20 million children who are now eligible. The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, while the Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series.

When it comes to setting up an appointment, you can visit vaccines.gov to see your local providers, or you can go through one of the following chains:

  • Walgreens – Patients must be 3 years of age or older
  • CVS – Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently available for children as young as 18 months.
  • Costco – Costco is offering the vaccine to children who are 3 years and older.
  • Rite Aid – Children ages 3 and older can receive the COVID vaccine.
  • Kroger – Children ages 1 to 4 can get vaccinated at Kroger pharmacies.
  • Wegmans – Wegmans, which says it is awaiting doses for children under 5, will give shots to patients who are 3 years and older.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Moderna
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy