ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Reveal Gender of Baby No. 2

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQWbl_0gNFc08y00

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, shared a video from their recent gender reveal party for their second child. The couple already have a daughter together, but would baby number two be a boy or girl?

In February 2021, Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child to the world, Sterling Skye Mahomes. The couple didn’t waste too much time growing their young family when they announced that Brittany was pregnant just last month. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback posted a series of photos with Brittany and Sterling holding a sign that read: “Big Sister Duties, Coming Soon.”

Fast forward to this past weekend, and the NFL star and his wife got together with friends and family to celebrate their second little one while revealing the baby’s gender. A one-minute video highlights the get-together as it opens up with their guests guessing the gender. Only one guest thinks it’ll be another girl as the rest think they’ll welcome a boy soon.

Halfway through the video, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes break out gender reveal water guns with blue and pink question marks on them. As they pull the triggers, a blue stream shoots out confirming that the majority of their guests were indeed correct. The couple is officially expecting a little boy in the near future.

Everyone in attendance screams and shouts as Brittany jumps up and down. Then, out of sheer excitement, Patrick jumps in the pool fully clothed. Congrats to the happy couple! Little Pat Mahomes III is on the way.

Patrick Mahomes Addresses Former Teammate Tyreek Hill’s Surprising Comments

Since the couple’s gender reveal announcement yesterday, social media already started joking around about NFL teams scouting Patrick Mahomes’ son for the 2045 NFL Draft. The memes have been hilarious to say the least. However, Mahomes was recently wrapped up in a less amusing offseason controversy with former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

A few weeks ago, Hill made some surprising comments about his former teammate after signing with the Miami Dolphins. He claimed that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than the Pro Bowler. Considering Mahomes is in the conversation for the best QB in the NFL, and Tua comes nowhere close, it rubbed many people the wrong way. Especially since Mahomes and Hill helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory just a few years ago.

As mandatory minicamps wrapped up a couple weeks back, Mahomes finally addressed Hill’s comments. The 26-year-old admitted he was “surprised” by them.

“I’m surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes said, according to ESPN. “We’ve always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami in May, and everything seemed fine. I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.”

“He is a one-of-a-kind player,” he added about his former teammate. “The thing I loved about Tyreek and I still love is that he wants to win.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mahomes
Person
Patrick Mahomes Ii
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Sterling
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Officially Marries Fiancé Grant Hughes

Chicago PD season nine concluded on a dramatic high note. Now, we anxiously await the show’s return following season nine’s dramatic conclusion. Meanwhile, series alum Sophia Bush finds herself far from the drama. Following the cancelation of her CBS show Good Sam after just one season, she has not only begun work on a new project; she also recently married her fiancé Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Oklahoma this past Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Vacation Photo Is Going Viral

Over the past few years, fans have learned quite a bit about Tom Brady's diet - whether they want to or not. He infamously doesn't eat strawberries or any number of other sweets, natural or not. One part of his diet that had fans concerned about Brady's psyche was his penchant for eating avocado ice cream.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Rocks Out at CMA Fest: PHOTOS

How do you best celebrate an American Idol win? If you’re Noah Thompson, you head to Nashville to soak in CMA Fest. Thompson stepped to the stage during Jimmie Allen’s set Friday. He sang his debut single, “One Day Tonight. The American Idol social media account touted the appearance of this year’s champion. The tweet said Thompson “wowed the crowd at CMA Fest.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase & Jep Robertson Claim They Found Something ‘Not From This Planet’ While Treasure Hunting

Last weekend, “Duck Dynasty” stars Jase and Jep Robertson kicked off their new show “Duck Family Treasure” on the Fox Nation streaming service. You can watch the first five episodes of the “Duck Dynasty” stars’ new show now on Fox Nation. But in order to promote the series, the Robertson brothers sat down with Fox News host Jesse Watters to talk about what viewers can expect from the show. And why they started it in the first place.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

489K+
Followers
52K+
Post
179M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy