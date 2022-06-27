Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Reveal Gender of Baby No. 2

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, shared a video from their recent gender reveal party for their second child. The couple already have a daughter together, but would baby number two be a boy or girl?

In February 2021, Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child to the world, Sterling Skye Mahomes. The couple didn’t waste too much time growing their young family when they announced that Brittany was pregnant just last month. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback posted a series of photos with Brittany and Sterling holding a sign that read: “Big Sister Duties, Coming Soon.”

Fast forward to this past weekend, and the NFL star and his wife got together with friends and family to celebrate their second little one while revealing the baby’s gender. A one-minute video highlights the get-together as it opens up with their guests guessing the gender. Only one guest thinks it’ll be another girl as the rest think they’ll welcome a boy soon.

Halfway through the video, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes break out gender reveal water guns with blue and pink question marks on them. As they pull the triggers, a blue stream shoots out confirming that the majority of their guests were indeed correct. The couple is officially expecting a little boy in the near future.

Everyone in attendance screams and shouts as Brittany jumps up and down. Then, out of sheer excitement, Patrick jumps in the pool fully clothed. Congrats to the happy couple! Little Pat Mahomes III is on the way.

Patrick Mahomes Addresses Former Teammate Tyreek Hill’s Surprising Comments

Since the couple’s gender reveal announcement yesterday, social media already started joking around about NFL teams scouting Patrick Mahomes’ son for the 2045 NFL Draft. The memes have been hilarious to say the least. However, Mahomes was recently wrapped up in a less amusing offseason controversy with former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

A few weeks ago, Hill made some surprising comments about his former teammate after signing with the Miami Dolphins. He claimed that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than the Pro Bowler. Considering Mahomes is in the conversation for the best QB in the NFL, and Tua comes nowhere close, it rubbed many people the wrong way. Especially since Mahomes and Hill helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory just a few years ago.

As mandatory minicamps wrapped up a couple weeks back, Mahomes finally addressed Hill’s comments. The 26-year-old admitted he was “surprised” by them.

“I’m surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes said, according to ESPN. “We’ve always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami in May, and everything seemed fine. I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.”

“He is a one-of-a-kind player,” he added about his former teammate. “The thing I loved about Tyreek and I still love is that he wants to win.”