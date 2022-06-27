Glen Mills Advisor Joins Delphi Wealth Management at New Exton Offices

Frank Capriotti with his assistant Kristin Neri. Image via Delphi Wealth Management Group.

Frank Capriotti, CFP, a Widener University graduate and a resident of Glen Mills, has joined the team at Delphi Wealth Management Group as a new advisor.

His coming on board coincides with Delphi’s recent move to a new home office at 805 Springdale Drive in Exton.

Capriotti has an MBA and undergraduate degree in finance. He has dedicated the past 16 years to helping his clients achieve a sustainable and comfortable retirement.

He comes to Delphi with in-depth experience working with clients from a range of backgrounds and circumstances to create individualized and achievable financial plans.

“I take pride in providing honest and objective advice while assessing the client’s needs, wants and long-term goals,” he said.

Frank Capriotti resides with his wife, three daughters, and his dog.

Delphi is a four-year-old company founded by partners Kevin McDermott and John Kane with a hands-on, client-centered approach, supporting meaningful client relations.

That has resulted in significant growth over the past four years.

“The world has changed much over the past few years with a higher rate of retirement and a sharper focus on an individual’s future financial needs,” said Kevin McDermott. “As we saw that client need grow around us, we decided to grow our own office responsibly by bringing on Frank Capriotti, a financial planner with an expertise in retirement planning.”

Capriotti is dedicated to educating his clients on the retirement process, providing them with a customized plan for themselves and their families.

About Delphi

Delphi Wealth Management Group brings a focus on intergenerational financial planning and wealth management, believing that long-term relationships are more important than short-term gains.

The team at Delphi brings a combined experience of more than 60 years. Its advisors specialize in retirement planning, wealth management and intergenerational financial strategies.

In addition to its new offices in Exton, Delphi also has offices at 12 Capital Drive, Suite 101 in Harrisburg.

The company uses state-of-the-art technologies to provide clients with instant, in-depth account access, the latest financial resources and an ongoing line of communication to their advisor.

Registered associates of Delphi Wealth Management Group are registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Lincoln Financial Advisors a broker/dealer (Member SIPC) and a registered investment advisor.

Insurance is offered through Lincoln affiliates and other fine companies.

Delphi Wealth Management Group is not an affiliate of Lincoln Financial Advisors. CRN-4786747-061322