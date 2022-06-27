ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Glen Mills Advisor Joins Delphi Wealth Management at New Exton Offices

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308XRl_0gNFbtCX00
Frank Capriotti with his assistant Kristin Neri.Image via Delphi Wealth Management Group.

Frank Capriotti, CFP, a Widener University graduate and a resident of Glen Mills, has joined the team at Delphi Wealth Management Group as a new advisor.

His coming on board coincides with Delphi’s recent move to a new home office at 805 Springdale Drive in Exton.

Capriotti has an MBA and undergraduate degree in finance. He has dedicated the past 16 years to helping his clients achieve a sustainable and comfortable retirement.

He comes to Delphi with in-depth experience working with clients from a range of backgrounds and circumstances to create individualized and achievable financial plans.

“I take pride in providing honest and objective advice while assessing the client’s needs, wants and long-term goals,” he said.

Frank Capriotti resides with his wife, three daughters, and his dog.

Delphi is a four-year-old company founded by partners Kevin McDermott and John Kane with a hands-on, client-centered approach, supporting meaningful client relations.

That has resulted in significant growth over the past four years.

“The world has changed much over the past few years with a higher rate of retirement and a sharper focus on an individual’s future financial needs,” said Kevin McDermott. “As we saw that client need grow around us, we decided to grow our own office responsibly by bringing on Frank Capriotti, a financial planner with an expertise in retirement planning.”

Capriotti is dedicated to educating his clients on the retirement process, providing them with a customized plan for themselves and their families.

About Delphi

Delphi Wealth Management Group brings a focus on intergenerational financial planning and wealth management, believing that long-term relationships are more important than short-term gains.

The team at Delphi brings a combined experience of more than 60 years. Its advisors specialize in retirement planning, wealth management and intergenerational financial strategies.

In addition to its new offices in Exton, Delphi also has offices at 12 Capital Drive, Suite 101 in Harrisburg.

The company uses state-of-the-art technologies to provide clients with instant, in-depth account access, the latest financial resources and an ongoing line of communication to their advisor.

Registered associates of Delphi Wealth Management Group are registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Lincoln Financial Advisors a broker/dealer (Member SIPC) and a registered investment advisor.

 Insurance is offered through Lincoln affiliates and other fine companies. 

Delphi Wealth Management Group is not an affiliate of Lincoln Financial Advisors. CRN-4786747-061322

Find out more about Delphi Wealth Management Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GU3Ks_0gNFbtCX00
Image via Delphi Wealth Management Group.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Longtime Chester County Educator Finds Success with Daycare Franchise

Jody Thompson, founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center.Image via Elysium Marketing Group. Jody Thompson, the founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center, continues her legacy by expanding on her educational childcare franchise one school at a time. For more than 25 years, Ducklings has been a leader in early education in Chester County and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
City
Glen Mills, PA
Exton, PA
Business
City
Delphi, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
VISTA.Today

Meridian Bank Among Nation’s 200 Top-Performing Community Banks

Malvern-based Meridian Bank has been named a top-performing publicly traded community bank by American Banker, a leading industry organization. Its list of the Top 200 publicly traded community banks under $2 billion in assets ranked Meridian No. 13 in the U.S. and first among banks headquartered in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland.
MALVERN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Evening Delight: Boyertown Market Continues Until September

BOYERTOWN PA – Eight more opportunities, including this Thursday, remain for area residents to browse and buy fresh produce (at top), meat, dairy, and kitchen supplies during the year’s series of the Boyertown Evening Market, located in the parking lot of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, 85 S. Walnut St.
BOYERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Financial Planner#New Exton#Cfp#Widener University
VISTA.Today

Grant Aids Planned Community College Campus in Delco

An artist's rendering of an addition to the proposed campus at the former Archbishop Prendergast High School. A $750,000 state grant has been earmarked for the transformation of the former Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School property in Drexel Hill into new facilities for a Delaware County Community College southeast campus, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
VISTA.Today

SCORE Award Winner: ASAP Lead Testing and Locksmith

Each year SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties recognizes owners and entrepreneurs that have demonstrated unique vision, innovation, and achievement in support of our local economy and small business community. This year, congratulations went to five 2022 Small Business Achievement Award winners honored June 16th at a celebratory luncheon at the...
CHESTER, PA
Mercury

Wawa will open its newest store in Berks June 30

HEREFORD — Wawa will open its newest location this week — at 8053 Chestnut St. in Hereford Township, Berks County. The new store is the 14th Wawa to open this year, out of 54 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022. The Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

C&N Bank Makes Significant Donation throughout the Collar Counties to Bolster Education Efforts

C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area educational improvement, scholarship and prekindergarten scholarship organizations. The donations were made under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy