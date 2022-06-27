ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Fourth of July 2022: Where to watch fireworks in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster

By Heather Clark, Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

Check out our list of Fourth of July events around Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties. Don't see your town's fireworks display or event? Information can be sent to kcroke1@gannett.com and hclark@poughkeepsiejournal.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAhzG_0gNFbcRQ00

July 1

Accord: Accord Speedway will host a "Fireworks Extravaganza" presented by Dan's Towing and the Dave Flach Memorial Race. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. and laps start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $3 for children 11 and younger. A rain date is planned for July 17. For more information, visit accordspeedway.com/events . 299 Whitefield Road.

East Fishkill: Fireworks will follow a Music in the Park concert where Adam & The Newhearts will perform at 7 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. A rain date is planned for July 3. Free to attend and it is advised that attendees bring their own lawn chairs. The concert and fireworks display will be at Hopewell Recreation Field, 392 NY-376, Hopewell Junction. Parking can be found at the McGrath Parking Lot. For more information, go to eastfishkillny.myrec.com/info/activities .

Town of Newburgh : The town's Community Day Independence Day Celebration is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Algonquin Park/Cronomer Park. There will be fire company displays, food, games and more. Fireworks will be set off at dusk. Visit townofnewburgh.org for more information.

Overnight s uccess: Independent luxury hotels are finding fans in the Hudson Valley

Huds on Valley foodie guide: 18 things to cross off your 2022 summer bucket list

Bass fishing season: Where to go in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut

July 2

Greenwood Lake: The village's Independence Day Celebration begins at 11 a.m. with a parade along Windermere Avenue. At 2 p.m. there will be free concerts at Waterfront Park where food and beer will be available. Fireworks begin at dusk. Head to allevents.in/greenwood-lake-independence-day-celebration for more information.

West Point: As part of the Music Under the Stars program by the West Point Band, the band will host an Independence Day celebration beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the West Point Trophy Point Amphitheater, 117-119 Washington Road. Attendees are invited to bring their own blankets and pack a picnic. Fireworks on the Hudson River will follow the performance. A rain date is set for July 3. For more information, go to westpointband.com/trophy-point .

July 3

Beacon: Fireworks will light up the sky over Memorial Park when darkness falls. Parking is limited, so it may be best to walk or bike to the park if you're able, and it is suggested those in attendance bring chairs. Go to beaconny.gov/index.php/2022/06/17/fourth-of-july-fireworks-show . Robert Cahill Drive.

Wappingers Falls: Dutchess Stadium will host postgame Independence Day Fireworks. The game, where the Hudson Valley Renegades take on the Brooklyn Cyclones, begins at 6:05 p.m. There will also be postgame fireworks on July 1 and 2. Check out milb.com/hudson-valley/tickets for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAi15_0gNFbcRQ00

July 4

Cornwall: The fireworks display over Ring's Pond will begin after dark and continue for 45 minutes. Visit cornwall4th.org/fireworks for more information.

Ellenville: A parade begins at 11 a.m. in the village. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Resnick Airport, 199 Airport Road, Napanoch. Head to chamberorganizer.com/Calendar for more information.

Goshen: Legoland New York will host their "Red, White & BOOM!" fireworks display. The resort will be open with extended hours for the event. Fireworks are included in the price of resort admission. Go to legoland.com/new-york/things-to-do/seasonal-events/red-white-boom for more information.

Kingston: Fireworks return to Rondout Creek between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Check out facebook.com/olesavannah for more information.

New York City: Macy's 46th annual Fourth of July Fireworks in New York City will begin at 8 p.m. Five barges will align themselves along the East River near Manhattan's midtown while patriotic music, conducted by Ray Chew, will serve as the background to the displays. The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus and the Young People's Chorus of New York City will also perform.

Viewing areas can be found along FDR Drive at 42nd, 34th and 23rd streets, with security points located along 1st Avenue. There is also viewing rom Gantry Plaza State Park, Transmitter Park, Bushwick Inlet Park and Marsha P. Johnson State Park. Keep in mind that if viewing areas may be closed as they get crowded.

Can't make it to NYC for the show? The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will be shown live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Visit macys.com/social/fireworks for more information.

Poughkeepsie: The fireworks display will begin between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. and can be viewed from the city's waterfront parks near the Walkway Over the Hudson.

Saugerties : A parade begins at 11 a.m. stepping off from Washington Avenue at Robert Moser Drive. Fireworks will begin at dusk and can be viewed at Cantine Field. Check out villagesaugerties.digitaltowpath.org for more information.

Walkway Over the Hudson: Ticketholders will be permitted onto the Walkway from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for special viewing of the city of Poughkeepsie's fireworks display which is set to light up the night sky between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for those age 11 and older, $15 for people 65 and older, veterans, and Walkway members. Children ages 10 and younger are free, but need tickets to enter. Ticketholders may enter from either side of the Walkway. For more information, go to walkway.org/event/fireworks-over-the-hudson-river .

Other Independence Day celebrations

Let Freedom Ring! Independence Day Celebration, July 2: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Senate House State Historic Site will host a day full of all things patriotic. There will be speeches, songs performed by the AOH Pipe Band, colonial demonstrations, guided tours and more. Tours are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors. All other activities are free. 296 Fair St., Kingston. ulstercountyalive.com/calendar/senate-house-let-freedom-ring-july-2 .

Fishkill, July 4: At 11:30 a.m. Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati will read the Declaration of Independence at Fishkill Village Hall, 1095 Main St.

Hyde Park, July 4: An Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. from Roosevelt Cinemas and marches on Route 9 to Hyde Park Town Hall. Following the parade, food trucks will be at town hall.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Fourth of July 2022: Where to watch fireworks in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster

Community Policy