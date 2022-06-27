ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Subway worker shot, killed over 'too much mayo' on sandwich

By Stephanie Raymond
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbKfY_0gNFbXyf00

A Subway worker was shot and killed by a customer who was reportedly upset about the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at a Subway located at a Circle K gas station in downtown Atlanta.

Owner Willie Glenn said the suspect was complaining about his sub when he pulled out a gun and started shooting.

"We had a customer come in that was a little upset with how his sandwich was fixed," owner Willie Glenn told 11Alive . "Believe it or not, it was over too much mayonnaise on his sandwich."

Two workers, both women, were shot; one died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

The store manager returned fire, but it's not known if the suspect was hit. He fled the scene and remains at large.

Glenn said the victim's son was inside the restaurant when the shooting happened, but he was not injured.

"One of the young ladies who was killed today, her son was in the store. She had a young son that had to witness all of this," Glenn told FOX5 .

The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments / 14

Dar Mason
3d ago

Starting to be a sad world we live in. When this happens and they get cought they need put to death on the spot and send a message to everyone. We are to soft on crime

Reply(1)
13
Derrica Baskin
3d ago

Peoples just killing peoples.When is this senseless killing going to stop!!!The peoples in this world is getting so bad,every second peoples/childrens is getting killed.This makes no sense!!!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Dyshea Hall, 16-Year-Old 'Bring It!' Star, Dies in Shooting

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

'Petrified' woman, 34, who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', inquest hears

A 'petrified' woman who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', an inquest has heard. Jessica Louise Laverack, known as Jessie, moved to East Yorkshire from Rotherham in 2017, to escape her ex-boyfriend Patrick Walsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Shooting#Circle K#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy