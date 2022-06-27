Subway worker shot, killed over 'too much mayo' on sandwich

A Subway worker was shot and killed by a customer who was reportedly upset about the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at a Subway located at a Circle K gas station in downtown Atlanta.

Owner Willie Glenn said the suspect was complaining about his sub when he pulled out a gun and started shooting.

"We had a customer come in that was a little upset with how his sandwich was fixed," owner Willie Glenn told 11Alive . "Believe it or not, it was over too much mayonnaise on his sandwich."

Two workers, both women, were shot; one died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

The store manager returned fire, but it's not known if the suspect was hit. He fled the scene and remains at large.

Glenn said the victim's son was inside the restaurant when the shooting happened, but he was not injured.

"One of the young ladies who was killed today, her son was in the store. She had a young son that had to witness all of this," Glenn told FOX5 .

The shooting remains under investigation.