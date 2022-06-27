Luling's annual Watermelon Thump wraps up for another year

Luling, Texas (1080 KRLD) - They're cleaning up and resting up in Luling where the town's 69th annual Watermelon Thump wrapped up yesterday with some real watermelon weather.

The high in Luling was 103 degrees but that didn't seem to bother anyone.

A town of about 5,000 residents, Luling has no trouble drawing nearly 20,000 people or more for their four-day celebration of all things watermelon.

They call it a "Thump" because that was the name suggested by the winner of the festival's naming contest in 1954. And yes, they even have a seed spitting contest.

A Thump Queen is crowned each year and she presides over the giant Watermelon Thump Parade held on Saturday.

This year's Queen is Luling High School student Abby Reyes who is in the school band, the National Honor Society and serves on the student council.

👑 Introducing Luling’s 69th Watermelon Thump Queen, Miss Abby Reyes. 🍉 Posted by Watermelon Thump on Thursday, June 23, 2022

The planning is already in motion for next year's 70th Thump beginning on June 22nd.

