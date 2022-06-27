ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, TX

Luling's annual Watermelon Thump wraps up for another year

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FgD0_0gNFbIz000

Luling, Texas (1080 KRLD) - They're cleaning up and resting up in Luling where the town's 69th annual Watermelon Thump wrapped up yesterday with some real watermelon weather.

The high in Luling was 103 degrees but that didn't seem to bother anyone.

A town of about 5,000 residents, Luling has no trouble drawing nearly 20,000 people or more for their four-day celebration of all things watermelon.

They call it a "Thump" because that was the name suggested by the winner of the festival's naming contest in 1954. And yes, they even have a seed spitting contest.

A Thump Queen is crowned each year and she presides over the giant Watermelon Thump Parade held on Saturday.

This year's Queen is Luling High School student Abby Reyes who is in the school band, the National Honor Society and serves on the student council.

👑 Introducing Luling’s 69th Watermelon Thump Queen, Miss Abby Reyes. 🍉

Posted by Watermelon Thump on Thursday, June 23, 2022

The planning is already in motion for next year's 70th Thump beginning on June 22nd.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
tribeza.com

9 Ways to Celebrate the 4th of July Around Austin

As the United States commemorates 246 years as a nation this Fourth of July, Austinites have many opportunities to gather with fellow Texans at events in and around the city. From enjoying classic barbecue to watching fireworks on Town Lake or taking in a patriotic parade, below are Austin’s best celebrations being held in honor of Independence Day.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas

Originally Posted On: https://www.welovetreestx.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-cedar-removal-in-austin-texas/. What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas. If your land has cedar trees that need removing, look no further. Learn all about cedar removal in Austin Texas and what you need to know here. Why chop down cedar trees?. Cedar trees have...
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Boot Barn coming to Seguin

(Seguin) — Another box store retailer is moving to Seguin. Boot Barn will soon find its new home at Seguin Crossroads. The announcement was made Monday by the Seguin Economic Development Corporation. SEDC Executive Director Josh Schneuker says Boot Barn will be occupying 15,000 square feet adjacent to Pet...
SEGUIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Luling, TX
Austin Chronicle

Matt’s El Rancho Turns 70, the MOIC Is a Speer Carrier, Ski Shores Reopens, Huckleberry Anchors at Still Austin, Desert Door Reveals the Pollinator, and More

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, compatriot, it’s your Food News Buffet for the first week...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Why one Austin restaurant is closed for the summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen,” — and so they did. The Original Hoffbrau Steaks located on West Sixth Street in downtown Austin told customers it’s closed for the summer. A sign on its doors reads: “Hoffbrau will be closed June, July, August but will resume serving in September. Check our Facebook for further info.”
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Besos Cocina & Cantina now open in Round Rock, grand opening set for July 8

Besos Cocina & Cantina held a soft opening at 3107 S. I-35, Round Rock, on June 16 with a grand opening planned for July 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Besos Cocina & Cantina held a soft opening at 3107 S. I-35, Round Rock, on June 16 with a grand opening planned for July 8. The Mexican-inspired restaurant occupies a building formerly home to Tortuga Flats, which closed in 2018. 737-708-8017. www.facebook.com/besosrr.
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Luling High School
Plainview Daily Herald

How to treat scorpion stings, avoid these arachnids and more

Camping and outdoor recreation are summertime staples in Texas, but travel enthusiasts will be sharing the great outdoors with more than their fellow day trippers, and that includes potentially dangerous wildlife such as scorpions. That said, here are a few things to know about scorpions in Texas, tips to avoid contact and how to treat a scorpion sting.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
post-register.com

McCoy’s Building Supply purchases Lockhart land for new retail location￼

McCoy’s Building Supply recently finalized the purchase of 12.8 acres of land in Lockhart after a year-long search. The land is located at the southeast corner of Colorado Street and Bufkin Lane. The front section of the property was previously occupied by Cars America. This high visibility area between Walmart and HEB will allow customers easy access to a future McCoy’s store. An official timeline for groundbreaking and store construction has not yet been announced.
LOCKHART, TX
Eater

Local Lobster Roll Spot Expands Onto North Lamar

Seafood restaurant Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster is opening another location closer to downtown Austin. This time, the lobster joint is taking over the former home of local diner Counter Cafe in Clarksville on 626 North Lamar Boulevard. First, it’ll begin serving out of its trailer parked at the building starting Thursday, June 30, and the physical restaurant will open sometime in September.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned. Felipe Betancourt Jr. says his father […]
ALAMO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy