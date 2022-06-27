ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Direct Mini to air this week

By Demi Williams
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced that a new Nintendo Direct Mini broadcast is coming this week. Sharing the news on Twitter today (June 27), the company confirmed that the live stream will be a Partner Showcase and it’s set to air tomorrow, June 28. The Nintendo Direct Mini is scheduled...

www.nme.com

NME

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase today

Nintendo is set to reveal “roughly 25 minutes” of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch games – to learn everything as it happens, here’s how to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will take place today (June 28) at 2PM...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Stranger Of Paradise’ DLC announcement included a temporary Rickroll

Square Enix has announced Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin‘s new expansion but it decided to Rickroll fans first. The official Stranger Of Paradise website was updated today (June 30) to feature the title and artwork for the upcoming expansion Trials of the Dragon King which is set to launch with the season pass on July 20.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox says Bethesda no longer has “crunch culture”

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has said Bethesda no longer has a “crunch culture” within the studio, nor does it suffer from bullying. The comments were made during an all-hands meeting last week, with footage obtained by Kotaku. It comes after an in-depth report earlier this...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ rumoured release date announcement seemingly delayed

The rumoured release date announcement for God Of War: Ragnarok was recently leaked, but now it’s seemingly been delayed. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the God Of War sequel is targeting a November release date, following concerns that it would be delayed into 2023. Additional claims came from prominent leaker The Snitch who told journalist Jason Schreier that the release date announcement will arrive today (June 30).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Direct Mini#New Nintendo#Bst#Https T Co Sza1p3rshs#Nintendo Of America#Sony Santa Monica#Twitch
NME

The ‘Pokémon Go’ Kanto Cup is underway for a limited time only

Pokémon Go’s Great League, Ultra League and Master League are permanent fixtures in the game that see trainers go head to head to battle it out and achieve Battle League points to garner huge rewards. From time to time, Niantic introduces special limited-time only cups with unique rules to keep trainers on their toes, and this week’s Kanto Cup is the latest installment.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

A brand new ‘Redfall’ trailer shows off weapons

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase this summer we got a good look at Redfall from Arkane Studios. The new open world co-op shooter kicked the show off and since then we’ve been given more details on the game’s story. Today (June 30) we were treated to another new trailer which gives a glimpse at loadout systems and the skill tree.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Moon Runner’ is ‘Death Stranding’ in space, and it’s free

Unfinished Business is NME’s weekly column about the weird and wonderful world of Early Access games. This week, Rick Lane takes many small steps for man in Moon Runner. It’s a universal truth that any premise can be reinvigorated by adding the words “in space”. Running a scrapyard sounds like a lot of difficult and tedious work, but add the words “in space” and you’ve just invented Hardspace: Shipbreaker, one of the best games released this year. Even ideas that were great to start with can be refreshed and renewed by those magic words. Resident Evil 4 is a game that needs no improvement, but I still very much enjoyed it when Visceral Games added “in space” to the concept.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 14’ adds a giant Shiba Inu mount

Square Enix has released some brand new optional item content to Final Fantasy 14, and one of them includes a rideable Shiba Inu. Released today via the Final Fantasy 14 online store, the Megashiba mount is an account-wide acquisition – meaning it will be accessible across all created characters – and costs £13.80.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fall Guys’ challenges allow players to earn a skin in ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite and Fall Guys are having a crossover event to celebrate the latter going free-to-play on the Epic Games Store. After acquiring Mediatonic and its platformer battle royale Fall Guys, Epic Games has wasted no time in using its most well-known IP to promote its newest one. By completing challenges in Fall Guys, players will be able to earn rewards in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘South Park’: Randy goes “full-nuclear Karen” in trailer for ‘The Streaming Wars Part 2’

A new trailer has been released for the second part of the feature-length special South Park: The Streaming Wars – you can check it out below. The first part, which aired on Paramount+ on June 1, saw the residents of South Park tussle over elevated land to make money streaming water to others in the town as they faced a drought – combining themes of climate change with the battle between streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Acolyte’ review: paranoid android

I’m writing this review with Acolyte squatted in the corner of my second monitor. Superstring’s ambitious detective game is rooted half in the real world, with the game itself taking the role of a chatbot that sits at the corner of your screen, guiding you through a narrative adventure that takes a lot of inspiration from the Alternate Reality Games (ARG) popular in the ’90s and ’00s.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

The art of storytelling: How 20 years spent making narrative games led Caroline Marchal to ‘As Dusk Falls’

“The whole reason I’m doing this is because I thought: life is short. This is the right time to do it.”. You may not have heard of Caroline Marchal, but she’s been a creative force in narrative video games for nearly two decades, working on titles like narrative classic Fahrenheit, VR shooter Blood & Truth, psychological thriller Hidden Agenda. She was also the lead gameplay designer on Quantic Dream narrative titles Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Wonho teases European dates for upcoming 2022 tour

South Korean singer Wonho is seemingly set to tour Europe later this year. Today (June 30), event production companies Jin Entertainment and Onion Production took to their respective Twitter accounts to tease Wonho’s forthcoming 2022 ‘Facade’ tour of Europe this year. The singer later retweeted the posts on his own account.
CELEBRITIES

