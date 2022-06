HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte announced Thursday that Charlie Brereton will take over Adam Meier as the lead of the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. “Adam’s right hand and my trusted health policy advisor in the governor’s office for the last 18 months, Charlie will make an exceptional director of our state’s largest agency,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Charlie has a knack for leadership and a superior ability to develop relationships, building consensus on complex issues. I look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise, counsel, and hard work in this new role.”

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO