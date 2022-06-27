ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Da’Mon Blackshear is thriving at Jackson Wink MMA Academy

By Jared Chester
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Da’Mon Blackshear is the current Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC) Bantamweight Champion, and defended his title for the first time back in May.

Blackshear is currently 12-4 as a professional and has 8 wins by submission in his career. A native of North Carolina, Blackshear says that making the trip to Albuquerque and training at Jackson and Wink is a huge part of his current success.

“Oh, this place has been absolutely amazing. I was on a downside of my career, I was winning one and losing one, winning one and losing one, and since I have been here I am on a 4-fight winning streak. I defended my title once and I am going to defend it again on July 29th for CFFC”, said Da’Mon Blackshear.

Blackshear does have another title defense set for next month, but he doesn’t have an opponent quite yet. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on him and that July 29th bout.

