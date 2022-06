This story was originally published by The 19th. House lawmakers on Wednesday introduced the Speak Out Act, a bipartisan bill that aims to stop employers from forcing workers to remain silent about current and future instances of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace — as a requirement for employment. A companion bill will be introduced in the Senate by Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gilibrand, Marsha Blackburn and Mazie Hirono and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO