Effective: 2022-06-30 05:20:00 Expires: 2022-06-30 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors. Target Area: Haleakala Summit WIND ADVISORY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 40 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph. * WHERE...Haleakala Summit. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO