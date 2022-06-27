ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

St. Joseph County corrections officer killed in drive-by shooting in Mishawaka

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

MISHAWAKA — Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting on Milburn Boulevard that left a St. Joseph County corrections officer dead.

The shots rang out a little before 6:10 p.m. Sunday as police and scanner traffic indicate a man in a silver car fired multiple shots at a woman in the back of a house in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard from an alley behind the residence.

The woman, 28-year-old Rhema Harris, was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gBmu_0gNFYJtg00

Harris was a corrections officer at the St. Joseph County Jail and was in the testing process to become a patrol officer with the St. Joseph County Police Department .

"I ask that everyone please keep Rhema Harris, her family and her correctional officer family in your thoughts and prayers," St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said in a release.

Harris became a corrections officer in July 2021 and served in the United States Army prior to that, according to the release.

In addition to Harris, there were a handful of other people inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Mishawaka: Police identify homicide victim in shooting at apartment complex

Callers advised dispatchers the car drove off going west after the shooting and police are still looking for the person responsible. Detectives have interviewed multiple people who were at the scene, though no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Police said an autopsy for Harris is scheduled for Tuesday, and investigators ask that anyone with information about the incident call Mishawaka police at 574-258-1684 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com . Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: St. Joseph County corrections officer killed in drive-by shooting in Mishawaka

