Man shoved, robbed on Bronx street, 3 suspects sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for three suspects in connection with a robbery that occurred on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, June 1, in the vicinity of Willis Avenue and East 145th Street in the South Bronx.

According to officials, three unidentified suspects approached a 38-year-old man, pushed him to the ground and stole his wallet and cellphone before fleeing.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).