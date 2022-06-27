ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s deals: $20 FREE from Amazon, $89 smart TV, Philips Hue deals, Greenworks tools, more

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago

Believe it or not, Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is now just two weeks away. Plus, there are so many early Prime Day deals available to shop for right now.

All of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are terrific, but there are two deals available on June 27, 2022, that you really need to see. And they have one thing in common…

They get you FREE MONEY!

There’s a new Amazon Stampcard promotion available to Prime members only. It lets you collect four stamps by performing various tasks like watching a show on Prime Video and streaming a song with Prime Music.

Once you finish the four simple tasks, you get a free $10 credit!

promo page for more details. Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals!

Also, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders a free $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload. Check out the details and check your eligibility right here.

Other great daily deals available right now include AirPods Pro for just $174.99, $50 off a Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack, a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, Greenworks outdoor electric power tools on sale for one day only, and plenty more.

You can even get the Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV for just $89.99 or upgrade to the Insignia 32-inch F20 Fire TV for $99.99!

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.

Today’s Best Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIfcw_0gNFYAx900
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Big Sales from Top Retailers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDMn7_0gNFYAx900
Best Buy

More Deep Discounts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKWiA_0gNFYAx900
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Our Favorite Sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b08WN_0gNFYAx900
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Comments / 0

