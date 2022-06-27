Today’s deals: $20 FREE from Amazon, $89 smart TV, Philips Hue deals, Greenworks tools, more

Believe it or not, Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is now just two weeks away. Plus, there are so many early Prime Day deals available to shop for right now.

All of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are terrific, but there are two deals available on June 27, 2022, that you really need to see. And they have one thing in common…

They get you FREE MONEY!

There’s a new Amazon Stampcard promotion available to Prime members only. It lets you collect four stamps by performing various tasks like watching a show on Prime Video and streaming a song with Prime Music.

Once you finish the four simple tasks, you get a free $10 credit!

Also, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders a free $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload. Check out the details and check your eligibility right here.

Other great daily deals available right now include AirPods Pro for just $174.99, $50 off a Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack, a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, Greenworks outdoor electric power tools on sale for one day only, and plenty more.

You can even get the Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV for just $89.99 or upgrade to the Insignia 32-inch F20 Fire TV for $99.99!

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.

Today’s Best Deals

Practically every Amazon device you can think of is discounted in this huge early Prime Day sale!

Big Sales from Top Retailers

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss

Best Buy’s daily deals are off the charts this week!

The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories

Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more

More Deep Discounts

See all the Amazon device deals on this special Amazon page

📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺

LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!

Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $89.99 on this page

Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat

Our Favorite Sales

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

