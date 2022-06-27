Man in Macomb County stumbles upon dead body lying in overgrown vegetation

CHESTERFIELD TWP. (WWJ) -- Police are conducting an investigation after a man stumbled upon a dead body in Macomb County.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, officials said a 27-year-old man from Ann Arbor was walking on Gratiot near 22 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township when he noticed the body.

The body was lying in a drainage area with heavily overgrown vegetation.

Chesterfield Township police officers were dispatched to the location and met with the Ann Arbor man. They investigated further and discovered the body had been lying there for some time.

An autopsy will be performed this week to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

Officials have said there isn't a threat to the residents and businesses in the area. The detective bureau will continue to investigate this incident.