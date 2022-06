AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen in North Austin on Tuesday, May 12. Police said 35-year-old Troy Martel was last seen leaving his home in the 10100 block of Middle Fiskville Road on foot around 8 p.m. There are concerns for his welfare due to medical conditions.

