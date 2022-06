PARIS/BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat, and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, supported by lower than expected ratings for U.S. crops and wider gains in financial markets after China eases COVID-19 rules for travelers. In a report released after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its rating of the country's corn crop in good-to-excellent shape to 67%, down 3 percentage points from a week ago, and lowered the soybean crop good/excellent score by 3 points to 65%.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO