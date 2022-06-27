ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Juniper and McKown Points Column: The community is alive with events

By Anne Dooley
boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

By the time you’re reading this you should have signed up for the lobster bake this Saturday at 5. Pay attention to the emails regarding the bake; several things have changed including how we access the field. If you haven’t volunteered yet, check with Ann Swope to see where you can...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

Ocean Point Column: A multitude of events lie ahead

Happy summer to everyone! It’s wonderful to see familiar faces finally returning to the Point for the season. This is our final few days before our activities begin and so there are several reminders of what is taking place. This Wednesday, June 29 the junior tennis team will hold...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

1815 Hodgdon East Boothbay deed donated to historical society

A descendant of Caleb Hodgdon Sr. has donated to Boothbay Region Historical Society an East Boothbay deed Hodgdon once owned. On June 29, Mahalia Ernst donated an 1815 property deed for the 12.5-acre parcel “back to its rightful owner.” Ernst found the document in February at her Tampa, Florida home.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Windjammers for Wee Mateys

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library held its annual Windjammers for Wee Mateys June 28. The event provided games and activities for children gathered in Boothbay Harbor for the week-long celebration. BHML Executive Director Joanna Breen said the event was a hit with a steady stream of kids and families. “I brought...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

News and Notes from the Community Center

The Question of the day is: Have you bought your raffle tickets? The winner will get 10 lobsters—just in time for that 4th of July party. Tickets are $10 each or you may purchase three for $20. All proceeds will go to the Community Center. If you are visiting from away and you win, we will ship them to you at no charge. Tickets are available at the Farmer's Market or from our volunteers, and of course, at the Center until July 1 when the drawing will take place.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
boothbayregister.com

Selectmen meet new town planner

Boothbay Harbor selectmen welcomed new town planner Isabelle Oechslie June 27. Oechslie comes from South Portland where she worked for a year as a community planner after spending over two years in Saco as a planning and economic development associate and program coordinator. She will spend half her time in the Harbor; the other half, in Damariscotta.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Fourth annual crab cake cook-off

Boothbay Harbor Inn hosted the fourth annual crab cake cook-off, Windjammer Days’ first weekday event June 27. Facing off in the kitchen were Amy Crooks of Kaler’s Restaurant, People’s Choice 2021 winner Rick Koplau of Newagen Seaside Inn pub, 2021 winner Kelly Farrin of Carriage House and Delray Bennett of Mine Oyster. Judges were Maine House District 89 Rep. Holly Stover, Channel 6’s Amanda Hill and author, entrepreneur and two-time Claw Down winner Dana Moos.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Miss Windjammer, Top Royal chosen

Jessie Ullo, daughter of Nick and Tracey Ullo of Boothbay Harbor, was chosen as Miss Windjammer 2022, and Jojo Shea, daughter of Chris Cash and Rich Shea of Nobleboro, was chosen at Top Royal in the virtual Boothbay’s Got Talent competition shown originally on Monday on Boothbay Region TV.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Health Center welcomes new medical provider, elects officers

Please join us in welcoming Brianna Cox, family nurse practitioner, to the Boothbay Region Health Center. Brianna will be treating patients full-time starting this week through early-August. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and received her master’s in nursing from Spring Arbor University. She received her certification as a family nurse practitioner in May, 2021 and has recently completed her residency with Penobscot Community Health Care.
BOOTHBAY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Community House
boothbayregister.com

Deck Bar & Grill – OPEN – 11:30AM-8:00PM - DAILY!

Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Read the book; see the movie ...

“Where the Crawdads Sing” – One time only special screening with post-movie discussion—Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. at the Harbor Theater, Boothbay Harbor. If you are like me, when Hollywood takes one of your favorite books and makes it into a movie, your mind begins to generate both excitement and concerns. Are they going to honor the story that the author has put down on paper or are they going to create something that strays so far that it is unrecognizable? Who will they cast as the characters? How will they “get the feel” of the setting and the story that are a large part of making the book so successful? In short, I always worry, “Are they going to screw it up?” And once I have seen that movie, more than anything, I want to find other folks who saw it, and see if the answers to their questions are the same as mine.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

MAINE FAVORITE JUD CASWELL TO PERFORM AT OPI SUMMER MUSIC SERIES WEDNESDAY

Musician, songwriter and recording engineer, Jud Caswell will perform this Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 as part of Ocean Point Inn’s Summer Music Series. Jud is a master multi-instrumentalist, plating guitar, banjo, cittern, whistles and Irish drums. His interpretations of songs from modern acoustic to traditional folk and Irish are done with precession and care, but his songwriting is what puts him in a category all hiss own! (Ticketstripe)
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Hooked on those fish relay races!

The Fish Relay Races held Wednesday, June 29 during the 60th Boothbay Harbor Windjammer Days Festival drew a very large crowd, and why not? It’s one of the most exciting and fun competitions adopted from the region’s former Fishermen’s Festival. The winning team was Shmaker’s Bay. All...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
boothbayregister.com

June 29 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy