Juniper and McKown Points Column: The community is alive with events

“Where the Crawdads Sing” – One time only special screening with post-movie discussion—Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. at the Harbor Theater, Boothbay Harbor. If you are like me, when Hollywood takes one of your favorite books and makes it into a movie, your mind begins to generate both excitement and concerns. Are they going to honor the story that the author has put down on paper or are they going to create something that strays so far that it is unrecognizable? Who will they cast as the characters? How will they “get the feel” of the setting and the story that are a large part of making the book so successful? In short, I always worry, “Are they going to screw it up?” And once I have seen that movie, more than anything, I want to find other folks who saw it, and see if the answers to their questions are the same as mine.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO