ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

That time it hit 113 degrees in DFW - then hit it again the next day

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — This will make Monday's "cold front," with temperatures expected to top out in the low 90s, feel downright icy: On this day 42 years ago, it hit 113 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport - for the second day in a row. The back-to-back scorchers on...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

5 Essential Burger Joints in Dallas-Fort Worth

There are a number of burger joints you have to try in Dallas-Fort Worth.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Dallas-Fort Worth is chock-full of hamburger joints. They offer drive-thrus like Whataburger and In-N-Out and also classier sit-down restaurants.
WFAA

How many 100-degree days will Dallas-Fort Worth see in 2022?

DALLAS — Sure, technically, summer only started here in North Texas on June 22 -- according to the astronomical calendar, anyway. But if you've been watching our WFAA weather team's forecasts throughout May and into June -- or, jeez, if you've even lived through a Texas summer just once before -- then you know that climatological summer klicks off around these parts well before the solstice's arrival.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
cw39.com

Rain hammers Dallas as cold front moves over Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Driving rain and hail lashed a street in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 26, as a cold front brought gusty winds and pouring rain to the area. In footage recorded by @RealMikeTX, the self-described “weather fan” can be heard expressing his excitement at the stormy weather.
FORT WORTH, TX
rejournals.com

Last-mile Amazon distribution facility sells in Dallas-Fort Worth

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of a 186,344-square-foot, last-mile distribution facility triple net leased to Amazon in the Dallas-Fort Worth community of Arlington. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Oxford Properties. Realterm acquired the asset. The building sits on 15.523 acres...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Degree Day#The Next Day#Wfaa
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
CW33

Where to buy the best meat around North Texas for your 4th of July party

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend will be filled with pool parties, fireworks and celebrations of all kinds across America and especially in the state of Texas. One of those key factors that every good Independence Day celebration has is a barbecue. And you can’t do barbecue without...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KLST/KSAN

Best places to swim in Texas according to Google

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer is at its peak with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so here’s a list of some of the best places to cool off and swim in the state of Texas according to Google! At the very top of the list is Guadalupe River State Park with a […]
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Averie Bishop makes history as first Asian Miss Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas — History has been made in the new Miss Texas. Averie Bishop was crowned Miss Texas during the ceremony on June 25, making history as the first Asian woman to represent the Lone Star State. "I am ready to serve you, Texas!" Bishop wrote on her Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Spread Picks Up in North Texas as Hospitalizations Slowly Rise

COVID-19 cases are rising again in North Texas. Parkland Health in Dallas says the positivity rate for tests are at 15%, which is up from 2% positive a few months ago. Dr. Joseph Chang, the chief medical officer at Parkland Health, says community spread is moderate and up from low transmission earlier in the spring.
DALLAS, TX
mckinneyonline.com

Tired of their busy suburban life in McKinney, this family headed north to open a ranch

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah and Kristoffer Tesch decided to make a drastic life change, and it ended up being the best decision they’ve ever made. Tired of the hustle and bustle of their suburban life in McKinney, the pair decided to move their family out to a ranch almost near the Oklahoma border for a complete lifestyle change.
Local Profile

The Top 7 Burger Joints In Collin County

Mark Stuertz’s quest for Collin County’s top eateries continues with this round-up of his favorite burger places. Come take a look and plan your next meal with his list. Butchering and grinding since 1974, Ye Ole Butcher Shop Meat Market-Burger Joint resembles an old-fashioned meat dispensary. Its modest refrigerator case is packed with steaks, briskets, roasts, chops even sides of beef. But the on-premises/to go action is centered around its freshly ground burgers. We opted for the “All the Way Buffalo Burger with Cheese” served on a brioche bun: rich, hearty and immensely satisfying. They also serve 12-Point Buck Burgers (Tuesdays), Elk Burgers (Wednesday) and Wild Hog Burgers (Thursdays). Beef, too. For the veg heads, they have veggie burgers, but truth be told, vegetarians are a hunted species in these parts: There’s a trophy vegan torso — allegedly collected at a Dallas salad bar — mounted on the wall. So watch your six if you run exclusively on celery and arugula.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy