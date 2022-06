Former Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported one week ago that veteran forward P.J. Tucker would be opting out of contract with the Miami Heat and become a free agent. Since then, one of the teams that Tucker has been most commonly connected with in rumors has been the Philadelphia 76ers.

Evidently, there are a host of other teams who feel that the 37-year-old will end up signing with the Sixers.