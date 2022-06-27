ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Job: East Bay Community Action Program is hiring

By Danielle North
 3 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is one of the largest CAP agencies in Rhode Island and provides a wide array of health and human services to the residents of the East Bay.

They are currently hiring for a variety of positions in numerous departments including Head Start, Medical, Behavioral Health, Family Development, and more. Positions include Teachers, Medical Assistants, Case Managers and Psychiatrists.

Click here to apply or learn more

Qualifications vary depending on positions, however, they say their goal is to find dedicated quality candidates who want to support the mission and help EBCAP help the community.

EBCAP is currently offering sign-on bonuses up to $2,500 for select positions. They also have a robust benefits package, competitive salaries, and an overall caring environment.

If you’re interested in applying, you can go to their website or reach out by sending them an email .

In the above video, Stephanie Devito from East Bay Community Action Program, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

