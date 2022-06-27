ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Oil prices falter, sending gas prices down

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists received some relief last week from soaring gas prices. GasBuddy.com reported Monday average gasoline prices in the Natural State fell 7.5 cents to $4.42 a gallon....

www.kait8.com

Comments / 1

Related
swark.today

AG ALERT: Rutledge Warns of Skyrocketing Energy Prices During the Summer

LITTLE ROCK – As summer begins, Arkansas is likely to experience heat waves causing energy bill increases for many. Arkansans have already seen a tremendous rise in energy prices due to previous severe weather, inflation, supply chain issues, the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, and the halting of domestic oil and gas drilling. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is urging all Arkansans to take precautions to prepare their home and finances with the squelching summer months to come.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Energy bills to rise for SWEPCO customers in Arkansas

Nearly 125,000 Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers in western Arkansas will soon see an increase in their energy bills. The utility company reported Wednesday (June 29) that the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) approved its rate request. SWEPCO sought a base rate increase and an interim fuel adjustment for...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
swark.today

Arkansas Commission approves new SWEPCO base rate, interim fuel adjustment

SHREVEPORT, La. (June 29, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power company (Nasdaq: AEP), today announced the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) has approved a base rate increase for SWEPCO customers in Arkansas, as well as an interim fuel adjustment for the 2021 winter storm fuel recovery cost.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KHBS

Beaver Lake gas prices give some Arkansas boaters pause

ROGERS, Ark. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, lakes are expected to get busy. One family who plans on being out on Beaver Lake this weekend is finding a new way to save on gas while on the boat. “With the gas prices as high as...
BEAVER, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Falter
5NEWS

Rise in electric cars in Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Over the last 30 days, the number of electric and hybrid cars has increased by roughly 500 vehicles in Arkansas. "It’s a sector that’s unique, I think all of us…we’re continuing to see more and more of those charging stations across the state,” Said Scott Hardin.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
kiowacountypress.net

Arkansas River Report – week ending June 27, 2022

Leadville - 0.47 inch. Buena Vista - 0.48-0.83 inch. Westcliffe - 0.18-0.55 inch. Canon City - 0.48-0.64 inch. Walsenburg - 0.47-0.72 inch. Trinidad - 1.07-1.72 inches. Colorado Springs - 0.29-1.47 inches. Rocky Ford - 0.14 inch. Springfield - 0.58 inch. Lamar - 0.25-0.33 inch. Reservoir Storage. Current reservoir data from...
LAMAR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KHBS

Inflation impacts Arkansas fireworks

CENTERTON, Ark. — Inflation impacts Arkansas fireworks. A salesperson at a Centerton tent told us sales are slow so far this year.Watch video above for more information!
CENTERTON, AR
Power 95.9

Here Are Arkansas’s Top 10 Lowest-Paying Jobs

Arkansas, as well as the rest of the country, is on its way back after the pandemic but why are there so many job openings?. We all see help-wanted signs up everywhere. You keep hearing about the great resignation with workers just walking out of jobs because of poor working conditions. This list may surprise you. Keep in mind this list is for the entire state of Arkansas and the average pay may be higher than it is in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Center for Forest Business has tall forest story to tell

Warren, Arkansas — The Arkansas Center for Forest Business has built a database full of Arkansas forest facts. The newly created center wants to share its statistics with economic decision-makers and civic groups. This week Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Director of the ACFB, Dr. Sagar Chhetri, postdoctoral economist, and Ana Gutierrez, research associate with the Center appeared before the Bradley County Economic Development Office at the invitation of BCEDC chairperson Bob Moore. The trio presented collective information and hard numbers regarding forest and forest industry economic contributions in Bradley County and then answered questions from the group. The presentation provided data that support what many already know – the value of the wood industry to Bradley County is inescapable.
WARREN, AR
easttexasradio.com

Get Ready For Tropical Rain

Tropical rainstorm to bring downpours, and drought relief to Gulf Coast. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that residents along the Gulf Coast should be alert for flooding downpours as a tropical rainstorm could gain strength and make landfall this week. While organization and development into a tropical depression or named storm is...
TEXAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Humidity returns Thursday

TONIGHT: It will be another very pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight. TOMORROW: Humidity will start to return on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s but feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits. Most of Thursday will be dry, however an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Anglers can catch unlimited numbers of Big Lake fish starting July 1

MANILA – Licensed anglers have the opportunity to fish without catch limits on Big Lake, situated within the Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge, beginning Friday, July 1, as federal plans to renovate the refuge begin in earnest this week. This emergency action by Big Lake NWR and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which manages the lake’s fish for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is effective through Sept. 30.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Broadband CEO: Arkansas far ahead of other states with expansion investments

Alan Morse, CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, a regional telecom and broadband provider, said Arkansas is well ahead of surrounding states when it comes to investing in high-speed Internet fiber expansion. Ritter has operations in over 100 communities across a four-state footprint, including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. Morse said...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy