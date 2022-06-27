Oil prices falter, sending gas prices down

Arkansas, as well as the rest of the country, is on its way back after the pandemic but why are there so many job openings?. We all see help-wanted signs up everywhere. You keep hearing about the great resignation with workers just walking out of jobs because of poor working conditions. This list may surprise you. Keep in mind this list is for the entire state of Arkansas and the average pay may be higher than it is in Texarkana.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO