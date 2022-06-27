ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bullpen Propels Philadelphia Phillies to Series Win Against Padres

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tFOb_0gNFUz6K00

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled out a series win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen played a large role in the team's win on Sunday, and in turn, allowed them to take three of four games from the San Diego Padres.

After starter Kyle Gibson was lifted from the game after just 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and walking three, it was left to the Phillies' bullpen to step up.

Nick Nelson got the final out of a four-run third inning from the Padres, and cruised from there. He pitched 3.1 perfect innings, striking out two. He earned the win for his incredible effort.

Corey Knebel, Jose Alvarado, and Andrew Bellatti tossed a combined three scoreless frames, allowed a combined one hit, and struck out one batter each. Bellatti picked up the first save of his major league career as well.

Nelson, and the rest of the bullpen, kept the Phillies in the ballgame. When Gibson exited, the Phillies were down 5-2 in the third inning.

Kyle Schwarber had a particularly big day at the plate. He gave the Phillies the lead twice: in the second inning, he roped a double to center field off of Yu Darvish to score Bryson Stott to make it 2-1, and later, hit a three-run home run to make it 6-5 in the 7th.

June continues to be kind to the slugger. The home run was his 10th of the month and 21st of the season, and he collected four RBI on the day.

Nick Castellanos also had a productive day at the plate. Out of the designated hitter spot, he went 4-for-5 with a RBI. Additionally, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, and Matt Vierling all doubled, while Garrett Stubbs and Bryson Stott each had a RBI.

Vierling flashed some leather in right field, too, robbing Jurickson Profar of extra bases in the seventh.

Overall, it was an impressive effort from the bullpen and offense, as they overcame a poor performance from Gibson and didn't go down quietly against Darvish.

Following an off day on Monday, the Phillies will head home to face the Atlanta Braves for a three-game set beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers

Three months ago, Freddie Freeman shockingly left the Atlanta Braves to sign a massive six-year $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers already boasted one of the best lineups in baseball and added a future Hall of Fame first baseman. Everything seemed to fall into place when the season began. However, the […] The post The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 players from the 2021 Red Sox who are failing miserably elsewhere

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Which three Boston Red Sox from last year’s squad are struggling in 2022?. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, few would have predicted that Alex Cora’s bunch would have made it to the American League Championship Series in 2021. But Boston defied the odds and fell just short to eventual AL Champion Houston Astros.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Andrew Bellatti
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Alec Bohm
Yardbarker

Mets add former Brave via waivers

Robertson is a utility player that never made an appearance in Atlanta. He’s proven to have a knack for getting on-base, but there’s not much else to love about his game. With so many players on their way back for the Braves, it was always unlikely he stuck around in the organization for much longer. Let’s just hope he doesn’t come back and bite Atlanta in some way with the Mets.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mike Trout pointed out that Angels reliever was tipping pitches

The Los Angeles Angels dropped to 36-41 after an 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and Mike Trout seemed visibly frustrated with one of his teammates. Angels reliever Elvis Peguero came on in the sixth inning and gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Peguero was tipping his pitches, and cameras caught Trout in center field demonstrating how the pitcher was doing so. Trout was seemingly showing Peguero how to fix the problem.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Astros injury update: Latest on Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña

A massive collision between Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña left the Astros without two of their best players against the Mets. How are they doing now?. The Houston Astros got quite the scare on Wednesday when Yordan Alvarez had to be carted off the field after a collision with Jeremy Peña.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yankees great turns on former team, shows love to Jose Altuve

Former Yankees great and current Houston Astros executive assistant Reggie Jackson defended Jose Altuve during a conversation with a New York fan. The Houston Astros-New York Yankees four-game series concluded this past Sunday, where the Yankees won 6-3 after being no-hit for 6.1 innings and Aaron Judge ending things with a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning. One common theme throughout the series is that Jose Altuve returned to the Bronx, and was booed mercilessly by the fans in attendance, not that it bothered him much based off his performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
thecomeback.com

Kyle Schwarber keeps crushing June home runs at historic rate

On Tuesday evening, Jayson Stark of The Athletic tweeted an incredible factoid about Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Entering the Phillies’ game against the Atlanta Braves, Schwarber had a career home run ratio of 9.93 at-bats/home run, as noted by Stark. That’s the No. 1 ratio in modern history, with some guy known as Babe Ruth second at 10.63 AB/HR.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels reliever suffered big injury during brawl with Mariners

The wildest brawl of the MLB season so far has taken an unfortunate twist. Los Angeles Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters on Tuesday that reliever Archie Bradley suffered a fractured right elbow during Sunday’s brawl against the Seattle Mariners, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. Bradley has been placed on the IL and is expected to miss a couple months.
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
789
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy