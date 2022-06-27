Bullpen Propels Philadelphia Phillies to Series Win Against Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled out a series win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

The Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen played a large role in the team's win on Sunday, and in turn, allowed them to take three of four games from the San Diego Padres.

After starter Kyle Gibson was lifted from the game after just 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and walking three, it was left to the Phillies' bullpen to step up.

Nick Nelson got the final out of a four-run third inning from the Padres, and cruised from there. He pitched 3.1 perfect innings, striking out two. He earned the win for his incredible effort.

Corey Knebel, Jose Alvarado, and Andrew Bellatti tossed a combined three scoreless frames, allowed a combined one hit, and struck out one batter each. Bellatti picked up the first save of his major league career as well.

Nelson, and the rest of the bullpen, kept the Phillies in the ballgame. When Gibson exited, the Phillies were down 5-2 in the third inning.

Kyle Schwarber had a particularly big day at the plate. He gave the Phillies the lead twice: in the second inning, he roped a double to center field off of Yu Darvish to score Bryson Stott to make it 2-1, and later, hit a three-run home run to make it 6-5 in the 7th.

June continues to be kind to the slugger. The home run was his 10th of the month and 21st of the season, and he collected four RBI on the day.

Nick Castellanos also had a productive day at the plate. Out of the designated hitter spot, he went 4-for-5 with a RBI. Additionally, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, and Matt Vierling all doubled, while Garrett Stubbs and Bryson Stott each had a RBI.

Vierling flashed some leather in right field, too, robbing Jurickson Profar of extra bases in the seventh.

Overall, it was an impressive effort from the bullpen and offense, as they overcame a poor performance from Gibson and didn't go down quietly against Darvish.

Following an off day on Monday, the Phillies will head home to face the Atlanta Braves for a three-game set beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

