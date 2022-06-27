ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBSO finds body along canal in suburban Boynton Beach; autopsy will seek cause of death

By Breaking News Staff, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
BOYNTON BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found a decaying body along a canal in suburban Boynton Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies reported finding the body at about 3:45 p.m. along the 10000 block of 90th Street South, about 1.5 miles northwest of the intersection of State Road 7 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy in hopes of determining the cause of death.

Investigators released no further information about the person who died.

