PBSO finds body along canal in suburban Boynton Beach; autopsy will seek cause of death

BOYNTON BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found a decaying body along a canal in suburban Boynton Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies reported finding the body at about 3:45 p.m. along the 10000 block of 90th Street South, about 1.5 miles northwest of the intersection of State Road 7 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The death of a bear:Why was a black bear shot and killed by deputies in Royal Palm? PBSO, FWC have different stories

Homicide probe:Police: Dead person in suburban Boynton car is a homicide victim

Road woes:Sewer pipe repair causing road-closure headaches for Boynton drivers

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy in hopes of determining the cause of death.

Investigators released no further information about the person who died.