Callaway, FL

Panama City Beach woman killed after crashing into utility pole Sunday

By The News Herald
 3 days ago

CALLAWAY — A 51-year-old Panama City Beach woman was killed in a Sunday evening crash when the car she was driving struck a utility pole and overturned, troopers say.

Another Callaway crash:Man struck by SUV while crossing State 22 in Callaway taken to hospital in critical condition

New signs in PCB:More flashing pedestrian signs go up in Panama City Beach after 3 people hit days apart

She was driving north on County 2297 and rounding a curve near Alvie Holmes Road about 6:45 p.m. when she ran off the right side of the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car struck a pole and overturned, coming to rest upside-down in a ditch.

