Florida State football most important player countdown: No. 23

The countdown to the 2022 Florida State football season is underway.

Mike Norvell's third season atop the Seminoles will be a critical one to his long-term chances in Tallahassee. The roster continues to be shaped more in his desired image as he looks to guide FSU to a bowl for the first time in his tenure.

To begin that look ahead to the upcoming season, it's time for the Democrat's annual list of the 40 most important FSU football players, continuing today with No. 23.

Our list of the 40 most important FSU football players was compiled on June 9 by aggregating the rankings submitted by beat writers Curt Weiler and Carter Karels. Any players added to the roster after that date were not considered for this list. All ties were broken by discussion.

No. 23: Redshirt junior defensive back Renardo Green

Throughout the first three years of his FSU tenure, Green hasn't spent much time at his natural cornerback position.

After playing there in a reserve role as a true freshman in 2019, he's played safety each of the last two seasons under this coaching staff. He's made seven starts and appeared in 14 games over that span, with all of his playing time coming at safety.

Although not the Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva High native's natural position, he played the position well enough, grading out at 70.6 according to Pro Football Focus in nine games last year.

However, both of his seasons ended prematurely due to injury and questions began to arise about where he fit into the future of the Seminoles' secondary.

Green went a long way towards answering those questions this spring. Back at cornerback and healthy once more, he was one of the most consistent FSU defensive backs this spring.

Despite not being as large as some cornerbacks at 6-foot, 187 pounds, he played the position well after a few years at safety. In fact, he played well enough that he may be the frontrunner to start opposite Omarion Cooper at outside cornerback come this fall.

Whether that happens or not, it seems the 2022 season could prove redemptive for Green. He seems ready for a major role at cornerback after emerging as a capable safety the last two seasons.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State football most important player countdown: No. 23