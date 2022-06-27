ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LPD Captain Stephen Wallen cleared of any wrong doing

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – La Follette Police...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
1450wlaf.com

Craig Davis is arrested after police pursuit through La Follette

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The call of a possible 10-49 driver (driving while drunk) came in to La Follette Police Central Dispatch at 1:39 Tuesday afternoon. Soon LPD Officer Aaron Adkins spotted the black box style Scion with black wheels on East Central Avenue and pulled over the compact car.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Vehicles hit deer Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Predawn accidents have happened this morning as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings involving vehicles and deer. An ambulance collided with a deer at Caryville on Tuesday morning. A deer ran into a vehicle Wednesday morning at 4am on River Road. At 5:18am Thursday, there was the report of another car hitting a deer. This was on Jellico Highway north of La Follette. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/30/2022-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

What is a Blue Alert?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued two Blue Alerts on Tuesday, but many are left wondering: what is a Blue Alert?. The TBI began issuing Blue Alerts on July 1, 2011. Like Amber Alerts, they are used to spread information quickly to apprehend criminals and locate missing people. Blue Alerts are specifically for the death or severe injury of a law enforcement officer where the suspect is not in custody. A Blue Alert can also be issued when an officer goes missing on duty, and foul play is suspected.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpd#Police Captain#Law Enforcement#La Follette Police
wvlt.tv

TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Samuel Q. Edwards, 34, who was at the center of a Blue Alert in Tennessee, was killed by Kentucky State Police in Louisville Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Initially, the TBI said Edwards may be driving a white Chevy Silverado with a missing...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI addresses frustrations over ‘Blue Alert’ warnings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation addressed user frustrations over the Blue Alert system Wednesday. The concerns stemmed from the alerts Tennesseans get to their phones; they make a loud tone and let people know about dangerous criminals. Specifically, Blue Alerts are issued when a...
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC4

Detectives solve 24-year-old Utah cold case

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After 24 years, detectives have solved a murder that took place in Garfield County, Utah. On April 20, 1998 an unidentified woman was found along highway 276 near Maidenwater Spring. When police arrived, they found the 37 to 45-year-old woman wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope, and placed inside […]
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
localmemphis.com

Why were multiple Blue Alerts sent to Tennessee cell phones?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee residents received multiple emergency alerts on their phones on Tuesday mentioning a Blue Alert, but not providing many additional details beyond that. That left cell phone users asking asking - what even is a Blue Alert, and why were so many duplicate emergency messages sent?
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

‘Not something that can be solved through enforcement alone’ | New Tennessee law criminalizes homeless camps in public, KPD not changing approach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law criminalizing homeless camps on public property taking effect on July 1, 2022 will have no sway on how the Knoxville Police Department will enforce the issue. "Officers have discretion and numerous available options to address an issue," KPD Public Information Officer Scott...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

4 Pounds of Fentanyl-Laced Meth is Off the Streets of Middle Tennessee

Over 4-pounds of meth is off the streets in Middle Tennessee, thanks to recent arrests made in Nashville. There, Metro narcotics detectives, joined by TBI agents, on Sunday arrested four men and confiscated 4.1 pounds of crystal meth and 25 grams of cocaine, both laced with fentanyl. The four subjects...
1450wlaf.com

Campbell Rural Fire Service answers 400+ calls a year

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The volume of calls the Campbell County Rural Fire Service receives in a year exceeds 400 which comes out to an average of more than one call a day for the all volunteer unit. Volunteers and grant dollars are the lifeblood of the organization which makes Friday’s grant check presentation all the more meaningful.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Danna Marie Walker, 65, of Lafollette

Danna Marie Walker, 65, of Lafollette, Tennessee, formerly of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Danna was born September 20, 1956 in Cheverly, Maryland the daughter of the late Edgar and Thelma “Ruth” (Fields) Ridder. She was a graduate of Atholton High School, Columbia, Maryland. Danna retired from Kmart after 18 years of service. She then went on to work at the Champaign Family YMCA for 16 years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, DIY, vacationing in Myrtle Beach and Pigeon Forge, going to flee markets and watching the Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes. And Danna loved Mr. Bojangles.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Watch the WLAF candidate forum here on demand.

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Election candidates went head-to-head on Thursday evening, April 7, in WLAF’s 2022 Candidate Forum held at the West LaFollette School. Watch the forum HERE on demand. The WLAF 2022 Candidate Forum made possible by:. Terry’s Pharmacy, Jacksboro Body Shop, Ideal Florist & Gifts, City...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy