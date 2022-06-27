LPD Captain Stephen Wallen cleared of any wrong doing

Danna Marie Walker, 65, of Lafollette, Tennessee, formerly of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Danna was born September 20, 1956 in Cheverly, Maryland the daughter of the late Edgar and Thelma “Ruth” (Fields) Ridder. She was a graduate of Atholton High School, Columbia, Maryland. Danna retired from Kmart after 18 years of service. She then went on to work at the Champaign Family YMCA for 16 years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, DIY, vacationing in Myrtle Beach and Pigeon Forge, going to flee markets and watching the Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes. And Danna loved Mr. Bojangles.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO