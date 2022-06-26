ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rodney Overton
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCmL2_0gNFUUvv00

BRYSON CITY, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said Monahan was also a member of their team.

She “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains, the association said in a news release.

California swimmer survives attack by great white shark

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancé and both her sons,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

“Alicia was more than a teammate, she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association wrote.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C. The crash occurred on Highway 903, close to Damsel Road, around 6 a.m. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw, SC and 67-year-old Jerry Blackmon of Heath Springs, SC, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 men killed in early morning Lancaster crash, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster Wednesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officials said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Highway 903 near the intersection of Damsel Road. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw and 67-year-old […]
LANCASTER, SC
SCDNReports

Coroner IDs Alligator Attack Victim in South Carolina

Coroner IDs South Carolina Alligator Attack VictimSCDN Archives. The coroner has identified the South Carolina man who died after an alligator attack at a South Carolina golf and yacht community. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden named the victim at MIchael Burstein, 75, a resident of the community. Mr. Burstein died of drowning during the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryson City, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
wccbcharlotte.com

54 Cats Seized From South Carolina Home Operating As Animal Rescue

Chester County Animal Control seized 54 cats from the home, which housed an organization known as Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina. Deputies arrested Channing Collinge, Evelyn Collinge, III, and Christine Collinge. Each is charged with Ill Treatment of Animals Section (b), which is a felony charge. The Sheriff’s Office...
CHESTER, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Forced To Become Unincorporated Land

Those North Carolina maps are experiencing a change. The North Carolina town of East Laurinburg is about to be considered unincorporated land. The former small town was part of Scotland County. If you make the drive from the Charlotte area to the beach you’ve likely driven through Scotland County along 74. This change in distinction will go into effect on July 1. Why you may ask? Well according to the Carolina Public Press financial violations led to this move.
POLITICS
WCNC

Omicron subvariants becoming dominant in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 trends in the state and Mecklenburg County are plateauing. The latest data shows case counts are slowly decreasing but Mecklenburg County is still in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community spread level. There could be some spread with people gathering for the July 4 holiday...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina man drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon. No additional […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Search And Rescue Dog#Swift Water Rescue#Accident#Ems#Chesterfield County Fire#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
WRAL

Pay a visit to western NC 'body farm'

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deep in the mountains of North Carolina, Western Carolina University maintains "The Forest," where bodies decompose to help forensic scientists understand how to solve cases of the missing and murdered.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

16-year-old charged in 2021 deaths of Laurinburg mother, daughter

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in Laurinburg in October 2021, according to police. The 16-year-old from Laurinburg, who was not named by police, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The charges are in connection […]
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kiss951.com

Ultimate North Carolina Waterfall Road Trip to 8 Scenic Spots in 5 Hours

We all know that summertime is the best time for a road trip. We’ve already discussed all of that and the best state to take those road trips in, but what about waterfalls. One thing that North Carolina has plenty of is scenic views with some breathtaking waterfalls across the state. Didn’t know that? Well, yes, North Carolina is known for its natural beauty and the waterfalls within the state surely add true to that. With a series of hiking trails showing off some of the most beautiful waterfalls, you won’t regret finding these hidden gems.
TRAVEL
WSOC Charlotte

New documents reveal what could be next for failed Rock Hill Panthers practice facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. — More details have been released about what could happen with the failed Panthers practice facility site in Rock Hill. According to court documents, at least two real estate investors have reached out to David Tepper’s real estate company about the property. The investors were not named and appear to be subject to non-disclosure agreements.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

62-year-old man drowns in backyard pool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 62-year-old man was found dead early Monday morning in a backyard pool, the Mint Hill Police Department reports. According to police, its officers were dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. to assist MEDIC with a possible drowning at a home on Chicopee Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man dead in a backyard in-ground pool.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy