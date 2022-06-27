CCSO shows support for fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office joined law enforcement in honoring a fallen Spartanburg deputy on Sunday with a flyover of the funeral.
Deputy Austin Aldridge of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon.
According to SCSO, he was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road.RELLATED: Fallen deputy to be laid to rest in Spartanburg Co.
The funeral for Deputy Aldridge was held Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
CCSO's Air 1 was one of eight helicopters that participated in a flyover of the funeral.
