CCSO shows support for fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office joined law enforcement in honoring a fallen Spartanburg deputy on Sunday with a flyover of the funeral.

Deputy Austin Aldridge of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon.

According to SCSO, he was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road.

The funeral for Deputy Aldridge was held Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.

CCSO’s Air 1 was one of eight helicopters that participated in a flyover of the funeral.

