CCSO shows support for fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office joined law enforcement in honoring a fallen Spartanburg deputy on Sunday with a flyover of the funeral.

Deputy Austin Aldridge of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon.

According to SCSO, he was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road.

RELLATED: Fallen deputy to be laid to rest in Spartanburg Co.

The funeral for Deputy Aldridge was held Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.

CCSO’s Air 1 was one of eight helicopters that participated in a flyover of the funeral.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

