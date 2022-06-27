Work Continues in ODOT Bridge and Freeway Construction Projects
By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
3 days ago
EASTERN OREGON – (New Release from Oregon Department of Transportation)Work scheduled for next week (6/27 thru 7/1):. McAlister Rd Bridge: They finished tying rebar for the new rail this week and will continue...
On Friday, June 11, National Park Service (NPS) South Atlantic-Gulf Acting Regional Director Pedro Ramos signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Oregon Inlet Marina Improvements: Site Plan and Environmental Assessment (EA). The EA addressed the management of aging buildings that are not adapted to sea level...
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
A wildfire in Eastern Oregon, now dubbed the Willowcreek Fire, has grown to about 42,000 acres in its second day, and is now about 45% contained, according to officials with the Bureau of Land Management. Heading into Wednesday evening, Lisa Bogardus at the Vale office of the BLM said by...
More than 120,000 tax lots across Oregon are in areas prone to wildfires and are considered at “high” or “extreme” risk of burning, according to a new statewide map being released Thursday. More importantly for owners, some 80,000 of those properties potentially face new building code...
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon voters have authorized the production and sale of psilocybin products. That new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The question is, how many counties want to allow those businesses. “Unlike the marijuana legislation, all jurisdictions are treated as having opted in to the psilocybin...
ONTARIO, Ore. — Firefighters from several agencies around the region are working to contain a wildfire in Malheur County, Oregon, north of Vale. Smoke from the fire also is noticeable in much of southwestern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and local rural and rangeland firefighters...
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire.
Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
Shawn Snyder has made it his mission for the last 25 years to remove what he says are improperly placed or unsafe bolts from rocks in local climbing areas. His most recent target is the Meadow Camp area. It has caused an uproar in the rock climbing community. “It shows...
If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Wednesday evening, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 118,752 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
In February, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson had an unusual announcement to make at a meeting with two other city officials. According to a memo authored by those officials — City Administrator Scott Derickson and City Attorney N. Robert Shields — Swenson explained that he had information about “criminal activity” at an unnamed Woodburn business, and that he’d recently learned there was an ongoing criminal investigation into that business.
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
Klamath County — For the past few years, an ever-growing problem has plagued farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Basin. Each summer, an infestation of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets swarms across the region. The term Mormon cricket was coined in the 1800s when the insects overran Mormon crops in...
OREGON & WASHINGTON – Consumer fireworks went on sale last Thursday in Oregon and go on sale starting today in Washington state. Sales end on July 5 in Washington and on July 6 in Oregon. Fire marshals in both states are urging people to keep it legal and keep...
EUGENE, Ore.-- As Oregon experiences the first heat wave of the season, climate activists are encouraging the public to consider heat pumps as a way to get cooling. According to a new report by Synapse Energy Economics, an environmental consultant group, heat pumps would provide cooling 330% more efficiently than window AC units.
This story originally appeared on Underscore News. An Oregon tribe and state leaders have agreed to co-manage fish and wildlife across a large swath of southwest Oregon, in what they say is a monumental arrangement and the first of potentially more comprehensive management partnerships between the state’s wildlife agency and tribal nations.
Comments / 0