ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Work Continues in ODOT Bridge and Freeway Construction Projects

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTERN OREGON – (New Release from Oregon Department of Transportation)Work scheduled for next week (6/27 thru 7/1):. McAlister Rd Bridge: They finished tying rebar for the new rail this week and will continue...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
elkhornmediagroup.com

County will put psylocybin on the ballot

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon voters have authorized the production and sale of psilocybin products. That new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The question is, how many counties want to allow those businesses. “Unlike the marijuana legislation, all jurisdictions are treated as having opted in to the psilocybin...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire. Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
BAKER CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Wednesday evening, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 118,752 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX26

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Police investigation in Woodburn adds intrigue to shakeup in Oregon Senate race

In February, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson had an unusual announcement to make at a meeting with two other city officials. According to a memo authored by those officials — City Administrator Scott Derickson and City Attorney N. Robert Shields — Swenson explained that he had information about “criminal activity” at an unnamed Woodburn business, and that he’d recently learned there was an ongoing criminal investigation into that business.
WOODBURN, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Consumer fireworks are now on sale

OREGON & WASHINGTON – Consumer fireworks went on sale last Thursday in Oregon and go on sale starting today in Washington state. Sales end on July 5 in Washington and on July 6 in Oregon. Fire marshals in both states are urging people to keep it legal and keep...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy