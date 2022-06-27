ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Matthew McConaughey responds to President Biden signing gun bill

By Ricky Garcia
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpeIy_0gNFTgby00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey welcomed the signing of the gun bill he helped champion.

In a Sunday Instagram post, McConaughey wrote “While this bill isn’t perfect, it is a shining example of a great American potential and political virtue: the act of compromise and validating an opposing viewpoint.”

The actor said the gun legislation will help save lives and keep firearms away from those considered dangerous. “This bill makes those whose lives have been needlessly cut short by gun violence matter,” he added. “This bill is about more responsible gun ownership in America.”

McConaughey was born in Uvalde and lives in Austin. He visited the nation’s capitol June 7 to call on Washington to not take away guns but to “restore responsible gun ownership in our country.” According to the actor, he met with over 30 members from both parties, including leaders of the Senate, the House, as well as President Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxOz4_0gNFTgby00

“This bill will save innocent lives by keeping guns out of the law-breaking and irresponsible hands that are trying to hijack the Second Amendment,” McConaughey wrote in the Austin American-Statesman.

President Biden signed the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” Saturday. It marks the first legislation to address gun violence in nearly 30 years.

The legislation calls for the expansion of background checks for the youngest gun buyers, funding for school safety and mental health programs and protections for domestic violence victims. The law also allows states to enact red flag laws that make it easier to take away weapons from people deemed dangerous.

A bipartisan group of senators including Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) drafted the legislation in response to recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

McConaughey said the legislation won’t solve all problems but instead will act as “guardrails” for Americans to use to work toward a safer country.

Comments / 40

r19561707
2d ago

Never take advice about removing your right to protect yourself from people who have armed guards, secure walls or the ability to have those. If they thought their policies would work ... then let them apply it to themselves first. Does anyone remember when Senator Biden voted against more stringent gun laws ... of course he did, the interviews and videos are out there on the web.

Reply
28
lynsray
2d ago

Does this mean you will give up your armed body guards, gated homes and well funded security for yourself and family? I love these Hollywood " actors" that do nothing except star in and promote violent perverted movies, immoral characters which is seen by children and then virtue signal when tragedies happen not because of guns but because we as a nation have become a nation of hating God and what he says is right, embracing this evil Sexualization of Children through schools, music you name it and the breakdown of the Patriarchal family unit. When our hearts change from hate or indifference to love and we stand up for what truly causes change the love for God and his truth only then will we see change. Until then disarming the people while letting criminals run free with no fear of punishment will only continue this path we are on. So called red flag laws will ONLY give the government more power to impose their will at any time or misused by the public to get back or even with someone they don't like without cause Give up one inch of your freedom you will lose it all.

Reply
17
Sam Smith
2d ago

Would he be doing this if he wasn’t trying to run for governor of Texas and the school shoot didn’t happen in his home town.

Reply(2)
10
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Election Local#Second Amendment#Gun Violence#Presidential Election#Celebrities#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Senate#House
CBS DFW

Mother of Uvalde victim Maite Rodriguez talks her symbolic green Converse

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the days and weeks following the fatal Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, mother Ana Rodriguez has been fighting for answers through her daughter's shoes.Her daughter, 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez, was one of 21 killed in the May 24 massacre. She was identified solely through her size five pair of green Converse with a drawn-on heart on the left toe. Those same shoes are now nationally recognized after actor Matthew McConaughey used a replicated pair to symbolize the damage done during a White House briefing June 7."These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned...
UVALDE, TX
Boston Globe

Biden signs gun bill into law, ending years of stalemate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law a bipartisan gun bill intended to prevent dangerous people from accessing firearms and increase investments in the nation’s mental health system, ending nearly three decades of gridlock in Washington over how to address gun violence in the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy