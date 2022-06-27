ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google's Pixel 6 Pro is $119 off at Woot for today only

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been waiting for Google's highest-end Pixel 6 model to...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 65-inch 4K TV just dropped below $400 at Walmart

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade your home theater setup with a large 4K TV, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s down to just $398, which is less than half its original price of $800, for one of the best Walmart TV deals that you can shop right now.
SHOPPING
CNET

Android 12 Hidden Settings You Might Not Know About

Android 13 is still a few months away from its public release, but there is still a lot to explore on Google's current mobile operating system -- Android 12. Whether you own a Pixel 6 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S22, you can find a number of hidden settings and features on Android 12 that can completely change how you use your Android device.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google is making its password manager easier to use across all platforms

Is updating its to make it easier to use and more consistent across platforms. The tool could also help users make their accounts more secure following the upgrades. For one thing, Google is making the password management experience the same in Chrome and Android settings. It will automatically group together passwords for the same sites and apps.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Smart Phone#Pixel 6 Pro#Engadget#Android
Engadget

Amazon discounts Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras ahead of Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've had any Blink cameras on your to-buy list, you're in...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Nothing confirms Phone (1)’s mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip

The Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most anticipated Android phones of the summer. It’s also a device that we’ve only seen in teaser photos and videos. The startup plans to launch the Phone (1) on July 12th, but it’s already hosted a soft launch event for the phone’s rear panel. And now, Nothing has confirmed one of the rumors that has been going around recently: The Phone (1) will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ mid-range processor.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Amazon is reportedly hosting a second major Prime-exclusive shopping event this year

Amazon may have just revealed the July dates for its Prime Day shopping bonanza, but the company is already prepping a second shopping event for Amazon Prime subscribers for later this year, Business Insider and CNBC report. Information sent to sellers that has been seen by the publications calls it the “Prime Fall Deal Event,” though exactly when in the fall is unclear — CNBC quotes a notice saying it will happen in Q4, while Business Insider reports that “invited sellers say it appears to be scheduled for October.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

iOS 16: Every New iPhone Feature We Know About So Far

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple previewed iOS 16, the next major version of iPhone software, at its 2022 developers conference. Why it matters. iOS 16 rolls out this fall to iPhone 8 models and newer. It's filled...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Snap announces Snapchat+ subscription plan that costs $3.99 a month

The subscription plan, called "Snapchat+", comes after the social media company reported a disappointing sales outlook for the current quarter when it reported first-quarter results in April. Launched in nine countries including the U.S., the paid subscription service could help Snapchat diversify its revenue sources if it turns out to...
BUSINESS
Engadget

The best smartphones you can buy right now

Choosing your next smartphone can be challenging. With so many brands offering similar features at similar prices, it can be hard to understand what device actually has the things you want. If you’ve already determined you only want an iPhone, your decision-making process is slightly easier. (And even then, Apple’s lineup offers more options than ever.) Those also considering Android will have even more options to choose from, and likely more questions. Do you want a camera that can zoom into subjects that are extremely far away, or do you want intuitive AI that can screen your incoming calls for you? Here at Engadget, we test smartphones all year round and can help you make sense of what’s available and what to look out for. And, of course, we’ve included our favorite phones to help you whittle down your shortlist.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

iFixit starts selling Pixel parts for DIY repairs

If your is in need of some care, you can now buy official parts to try and fix the problem yourself. Parts and detailed repair guides for Pixel 2 and above are from . The include screens, batteries, rear cameras and charging ports. They're available à la carte and iFixit plans to offer more types of parts in the future. You can also buy Fix Kits, which iFixit says include everything that a Pixel user needs to repair their device. Each kit comes with a gizmo to open the phone and official adhesive to seal it back up. The parts have a lifetime guarantee from iFixit — save for batteries, which have a one-year guarantee.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Firefox can now automatically remove tracking from URLs

Mozilla's latest Firefox browser release has a new feature that prevents sites like Facebook from tracking you across websites, Bleeping Computer has reported. Called Query Parameter Stripping, it automatically removes strings of characters added to the end of an URL that allow Facebook, Hubspot, Olytics and other companies to track your clicks and serve targeted ads.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Apple plans to let you pay for gas using CarPlay

Apple has a big update to CarPlay slated for sometime later this year, but in the meantime, the tech giant has begun working with partners to support a new feature that will let users pay for gas directly inside the company's infotainment platform. While the ability to purchase fuel using...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple now lets apps use third-party payment providers in South Korea

Apple has started allowing developers to use alternative payment systems for apps in South Korea, it announced. It made the move to comply with a new law in the nation requiring major app stores to allow alternative payment methods. Apple is still taking a cut from app transactions, though, albeit with a slight reduction in the fee.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Months after launch, the DJI Mavic 3 is a much better drone

From ActiveTrack to Quickshots to an improved tele camera. AudioQuest - Irish Red Sub Cable (RCA, 3.0m) In this article: updates, DJI, gear, firmware, Mavic 3, hands-on, drone, ActiveTrack, QuickShots, review. When it launched last year, the DJI Mavic 3 grabbed a lot of headlines with features like a big...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $312 at Amazon

Amazon has brought back a great price on the Apple Watch Series 7. The 41mm blue model is on sale for $312 right now, or $87 off its normal price. That's close to the all-time-low price we've seen on the Series 7, but the best prices vary depending on your choice of color. If blue isn't your style, the midnight, starlight and green models are on sale for $329 each at the moment, too.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy