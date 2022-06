In the early aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, raw emotion, personal pain and heartfelt beliefs are on full display. "Cincinnati and its local government profoundly, unabashedly, and unequivocally support a woman's right to choose," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval on Monday morning on the steps of City Hall. "And we will do everything in our power to preserve that. To the thousands of women in our city who are terrified, frustrated, and angry right now I say this. You are not alone and Cincinnati is going to fight like hell for you."

