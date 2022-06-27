The 10 best new movies of 2022 — so far — and where to stream them

Times have changed. Again.

It wasn’t long ago that movies, generally speaking, were released in theaters. Then, when some time passed after the theatrical run, they went to streaming services. Of course the pandemic affected that.

So last year when a movie came out the first question was, “In theaters?” It was probably 50-50 that it might be. A year earlier it would have been almost certain to debut on a streaming service.

Now the pendulum is swinging back. We have returned to a place where most films debut in theaters (though please, continue to mask). We’ve had some blockbusters already this year, including “ Top Gun: Maverick ” and “ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ” and “ The Batman .” All of them benefit from being seen in a theater. All had something to recommend them.

And none of them are among the best movies of the year. But these are — the 10 best movies of 2022 so far, and how to see them.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

What's it about? The title doesn't lie. The multiverse is all the rage, but this is a truly bonkers take on it . Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, it's a showcase for the iconic Michelle Yeoh. She plays a woman with a host of family and business problems. In more ways than she realizes. Outrageously creative — a pair of rocks will move you to tears — it's the best movie of the year. Yet .

How to watch: Available for purchase on iTunes and Prime Video.

'Fire Island'

You can't walk through a theater without tripping over another Jane Austen adaptation. This one, a gay take on "Pride and Prejudice," is so much fun. Joel Kim Booster wrote it and stars, along with Bowen Yang, as two members of a group of friends who descend on Fire Island for their annual vacation; this one might be their last. It tracks with Austen, right down to Mr. Darcy.

How to watch: Streaming on Hulu.

Say goodbye: These 10 restaurants are now closed in metro Phoenix

'Happening'

The May leak of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that seemed to spell doom for Roe v. Wade made Audrey Diwan’s stunning film unbearably timely. Set in France in 1963, it tells the story of a college student (Anamaria Vartolomei) who wants an abortion, but they're illegal. Thus a look into the past becomes a chilling portent of the future. Vartolomei is outstanding as a woman who is desperate, with no good choices in front of her.

How to watch: In theaters.

'Jockey'

Clint Bentley’s debut feature as a director, much of which was shot in Phoenix, gives character actor Clifton Collins Jr. a worthy showcase as a leading man, as a jockey on the way down who discovers he may have a son (Moises Arias). Beautifully shot, it's a sobering look at a tough life and learning when to let go.

How to watch: Available to rent on iTunes and Prime Video.

'Montana Story'

Phoenix-born Haley Lu Richardson is great as Erin, a daughter who comes home for a final surprise visit with her abusive father, who is dying. Her brother Cal (Owen Teague) wants to put down their old horse, Mr. T. Erin won't hear of it. Family pain gets worked out over the course of the intense film, with Richardson and Teague carrying the emotional

How to watch: In theaters.

'The Black Phone'

Based on the Joe Hill short story, this is the rare film that improves upon the source material by expanding it. Ethan Hawke is chilling as the Grabber, a serial kidnapper and killer of young boys. Mason Thames is convincing as his latest victim, who gets some supernatural help in his fight to stay alive.

How to watch: In theaters.

'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

This is a throwback to warm and chatty '90s films. It's written, directed by and stars Cooper Raiff as Andrew, a directionless college graduate who comes back home and ends up working as a party starter. He falls for single (but engaged) mom Dakota Johnson, who is genuinely affecting as a woman trying to figure out her own life, while trying not to further complicate Andrew's.

How to watch: In theaters.

Summer travel woes: What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

'You Won't Be Alone'

This is unlike any horror movie you've ever seen. Goran Stolevski’s film is set in 19th-century Macedonia, and how. A shape-shifting witch played by various people, including Noomi Rapace, works her way through a village. Ultimately it's a story about what it means to be human. But it's a weird journey getting there.

How to watch: Streaming on Peacock.

'The Outfit'

Let's pause for a moment and appreciate the great Mark Rylance. Here he plays a tailor who makes clothes in Graham Moore’s film noir set over the course of a single snowy night in a clothing shop in 1950s Chicago. A job goes wrong, there's a shooting, a secret phone recording and all of a sudden no one trusts anyone, wisely so. Quiet and unassuming, Rylance's tailor maybe knows more than he lets on. A subtle, commanding performance.

How to watch: Streaming on Peacock.

'Turning Red'

Domee Shi’s film uses fantasy to examine the scary realities of growing up and its effect on a mother-daughter relationship. Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang) is an overachieving 13-year-old girl, thanks in large part to her overbearing mother (Sandra Oh). Then one day Mei turns into a giant red panda. Her mother blames her first period, but knows there's more to it than that. It's a bold step for Pixar, with talk of menstruation, trust issues among parents and kids and, yes, boys. It's a rewarding one, as well.

How to watch: Streaming on Disney+.

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com . Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm . Twitter: @goodyk . Subscribe to the weekly movies newsletter .

Subscribe to azcentral.com today . What are you waiting for?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The 10 best new movies of 2022 — so far — and where to stream them